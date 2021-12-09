Juventus beat Malmö, see Chelsea draw and finish first in group H | Champions League

Juventus managed to play its part in the last round of group H of the Champions League, beat Malmö by 1-0, this Wednesday, at home, and took the lead in group H. Moise Kean scored the only goal of the triumph for the 17 of the first half, leaving the Old Lady for most of the match at the end of the bracket, facing a partial defeat by Chelsea against Zenit. The Londoners came to turn in the final minutes, but the Russians tied again in stoppage time and gave the lead to Juve.