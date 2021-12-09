Juventus beat Malmö, see Chelsea draw and finish first in group H | Champions League

Juventus managed to play its part in the last round of group H of the Champions League, beat Malmö by 1-0, this Wednesday, at home, and took the lead in group H. Moise Kean scored the only goal of the triumph for the 17 of the first half, leaving the Old Lady for most of the match at the end of the bracket, facing a partial defeat by Chelsea against Zenit. The Londoners came to turn in the final minutes, but the Russians tied again in stoppage time and gave the lead to Juve.
Juventus reached 15 points with victory at home, managing to stay ahead of Chelsea, who ended the campaign with 13 points after drawing 3-3 in St. Petersburg. Ozdoev’s goal in the 49th minute of the second half in Russia took Chelsea from the top of the table, as the English had the advantage in the tie-breaking criterion of the head-to-head. Thomas Tuchel’s team thus goes into pot 2 of next Monday’s draw, while Massimiliano Allegri’s team will stay in pot 1.
Kean scored Juventus’ only goal against Malmö — Photo: Getty Images
Juventus didn’t get to corner Malmö, but managed to control the actions in almost the entire first half, despite the team with several athletes spared. In the 17th minute, Bernardeschi shined with a beautiful cross from a trivela and found Kean with precision. The attacker appeared to complete for the back of the net and made the scenario even easier for the owners of the house.
Despite not building many chances and having an exciting performance, the Old Lady also didn’t see the opponent create any danger. In the final stage, coach Massimiliano Allegri began operating the substitutions and fielded names such as Morata and De Sciglio. So, it was able to show more effectiveness in creating opportunities.
One of the best chances to expand the score came at 36, when Kean came face to face with Diawara and saw the opposing goalkeeper make a great save. Soon after, Cuadrado also missed a good chance – while Chelsea managed a comeback 3-2 against Zenit. The cold water bucket lasted for the final minutes of the game. But when the referee whistled the end of the game in Turin, there was celebration in the stands: Zenit managed a heroic draw and returned the first place in group H to Juventus.