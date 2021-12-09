Kaká Diniz posted family photo after Simone suggested crisis: ‘My everything’ | celebrities



Kaká Diniz and Simone Mendes pose with their children, Henry and ZayaReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Kaká Diniz enchanted his followers, this Wednesday (8), by sharing a click in which he appears attached to his family. In the record published on Instagram, the businessman poses smiling with Simone Mendes, from the duo with Simaria, and the couple’s two children, Henry, 7 years old, and Zaya, 10 months old. “My all in one photo,” he wrote in the caption.

The post came just days after Simone startled fans by suggesting the couple would be facing a difficult phase in their marriage. Last Friday, the countrywoman played “truth or lie” with her followers, when she was asked if she was going through a crisis in her marriage with the businessman, to which she replied: “True, but we always seek to take care of ourselves”.

The next day, the singer returned to Instagram to clarify the situation and denied that the couple is in a bad moment. “Kaka is crazy here, guys. I didn’t pay attention. Now it’s chipped, now there’s going to be a crisis where there’s no crisis,” joked Simone, who then explained that she hadn’t understood the question asked by her follower.

“There was a question in my box where the girl asked: ‘Is it true that your marriage has a crisis?’. I thought it was in this sense, if there is a crisis, so I said yes. When I saw that the context was another one, I thought: ‘Oh my God,’ and I ran to black out. So much so that I blacked out. But it started to come out in a lot of places”, he commented.

The sertaneja also added that, contrary to what she had said, she is having a great time with her family: “My marriage is in the best stage of life, thanks to my God. Living the best days of our lives, two beautiful children”, she declared . Kaká soon interrupts the video to alert his beloved: “This is for you to learn to read things”, the businessman fired. “But I wasn’t mean! There, the crisis will begin”, defended the singer, good-humored.

Afterwards, Simone once again highlighted that the situation was nothing but a misunderstanding and asked for the fans’ understanding: “Next time I’ll pay attention. It was dawn, take into account that I’m operated on. But we’re getting better and better,” she said. .