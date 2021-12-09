Klabin (KLBN11) projects an investment of BRL 4.7 billion in 2022, of which BRL 2.75 billion in Puma 2

The pulp and paper producer Klabin (KLBN11) announced this Wednesday (8) that it will invest 4.7 billion reais next year, of which 2.75 billion will be invested in the construction of its new factory in Paraná, known as Puma Project 2.

The investment figure also includes around 1 billion reais in “operational continuity” and 480 million in forests, according to a presentation to analysts and investors released to the market.

It was not immediately clear how the projected investment for 2022 compares with the company’s expectations for 2021. In the accumulated result for the first three quarters of this year, the company invested 2.72 billion reais, a reduction of 14% compared to the same period in 2020.

The company will maintain a policy of payment of dividends and interest on equity in 2022 equivalent to between 15% and 25% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), adjusted, according to the presentation.

The company also estimated that demand for hardwood pulp will grow from 4.6 million to 7.6 million tons between 2020 and 2025, compared to an increase in supply of 7.2 million tons. In long fiber, the expectation is a demand advancing 1.5 million tons, for an increase in supply of 800 thousand.

