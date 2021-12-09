Know everything that went on behind the scenes

The 28th edition of the Multishow Award, which took place last night at a concert hall in Rio, and was broadcast live, brought together a number of famous people to celebrate what made music successful in 2021. The winners became known by the public but , splash, who closely followed the event, now brings together the main behind-the-scenes curiosities.

In addition to Ivete Sangalo, Jojo Todynho, Luisa Sonza and Carlinhos Brown, among others, who performed at the award, and presenters Tatá Werneck and Iza, the gala night also brought together a number of ex-BBBs and influencers, some on the “bridge from Fortaleza, where the “Farofa da Gkay” took place. Check out everything that happened behind the cameras of the award:

‘Firm party’ atmosphere

The possibility of a reunion of so many artists after a long period of social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic created an atmosphere of “the firm’s year-end party” behind the scenes of the award. The singers shared with each other how the experience of returning to the stage was being, hugged and registered the reunion with selfies, in addition to remembering the last time they had seen each other.

splash witnessed, for example, a conversation between Dennis DJ and countryman Rodolffo. The trendy DJ spoke to his friend about his concert schedule, and took the opportunity to vent: “It’s been hot to pick up the pace and run again.”

Tietage

Still under the effect of “return of the presential events”, some famous people lived even more intensely the “fan moment”. This is the case of ex-BBB Gabi Martins, who made famous people behind the scenes, including Sasha Meneghel, Xuxa and Ivete Sangalo. Alongside Tierry, she asked for the good, traditional selfie for almost everyone who crossed her path.

MC Carol, who also performed at the award, was another one who allowed herself to “be a groupie” last night. She photographed with Thelma Assis and Gil do Vigor, among others. “Ah, I’m allowing myself to enjoy and take several selfies that night. Everyone who passes by and I like it, I take a picture”, confided the funkeira in a chat with splash.

Absence of great artists

An award without Anitta, Luan Santana, Pabllo Vittar and Ludmilla, among other absences, was felt by the invited audience. Music highlights, including some of them winning the night, did not attend the event.

With the absence of the “players of the game”, Tatá Werneck had to adapt his jokes and was correct in playing with names that are popular on social networks. In addition to Fiuk, her new “disaffected”, the comedian played with Deolane, Gkay and Mara Maravilha. The audience in attendance approved and burst out laughing with the actress, commenting that she was “saving the night”.

Hangover from ‘Farofa’?

The recently ended “Farofa da Gkay”, a kind of rave that brought together celebrities from Sunday to Tuesday, was also highlighted at the Multishow Awards. Some famous were “turned” from the event directly to the vip night of the song, and resonated with the press and guests about everything that happened at the party promoted by Géssica Kayane.

The influencer Little Lo, who rode with her “motinha” on the stage of “Farofa”, told splash: “I came upset. I didn’t sleep. And I’ll let you know right away, if they saw me kissing someone there it was ‘fake’, or ‘technician’. I don’t know anything. But I’ll give it too: that dark room was crazy!”.

Another who made a mystery about what happened in “Farofa” was Carol Novaes, who got married and separated after “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”, a Netflix reality show. “I didn’t go into that dark room, but what if I kissed someone? I won’t talk. Leave it alone for now, right?”

Stayed tight, Tata?

Shortly before starting the presentation of the award, with the microphone already on, Tatá Werneck made a complaint on stage. “This outfit is too tight,” he said, referring to the first look used at the event.

To leave the stage at break times, Tatá showed excessive care to “not show too much”, and also to avoid possible slips, since a lot of water was part of the set design of the show.

nervous Juliette

Another one who didn’t hide her reaction before “live” was Juliette. The ex-BBB, clearly nervous, motioned to the audience showing that she had her heart in her mouth. She also asked everyone to applaud her performance a lot.

Just before, in conversation with splash, Juliette said that one of the great challenges of performing live is managing to reconcile dancing and singing. “I’m doing phono, dancing and also vocal preparation,” he explained.

‘Our failure’

The Multishow Award also featured some episodes of “our fault”, those technical defects that the public can perceive. Iza’s microphone, for example, failed when she was presenting one of the award categories, and Tatá Werneck had to help the singer.

Another flaw also occurred in the showing of a video by Luan Santana, who won for ‘Best Singer’. The technical failure hindered the sertanejo’s discourse.

Some small problems with the entrance and exit of the artists on stage were also noticed. Is it part of the “live show magic”?

Husband or “just daddy”?

Ivete Sangalo won in the Performance of the Year category and dedicated her award to her children and to the “daddy” who was at home. In the audience, some fans questioned, given rumors of separation, why the singer did not refer to Daniel Cady as “hubby” but as “daddy”. Is it another sign of something?

The woman from Bahia did not cross the event’s red carpet, therefore, without giving interviews to the press. She also left the award before the end.

Affection with Marília Mendonça’s family

The tributes to Cássia Eller, Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo moved the audience of the Multishow 2021 Award. With the family of the eternal “queen of suffering” in the audience, several artists showed great affection and offered words of comfort to Ruth Dias and João Gustavo, mother and brother of the country singer killed in a tragic plane crash on November 5th.

After singing a song by Marília, Ivete Sangalo insisted on leaving the stage hugging Ruth and, between hugs and kisses, spoke in the ear of the country woman’s mother.

After with Xuxa and Sasha on the ship

After the exhibition of the official Multishow Award ceremony, Xuxa Meneghel made a presentation for the guests still present. The “queen of the little ones” sang old career hits and had her daughter, Sasha Meneghel, in the audience, as well as influencers and ex-BBBs. When saying goodbye to the show, the presenter climbed into her “ship” and chose her daughter to go with her. “She never was when she was on TV right? Let’s go now,” he said.

Speaking of the “after”, some guests were resistant and continued at the event until almost 3:00 in the morning. Former BBCs Thelma Assis, Elana and Viegas showed they were still full of energy and enjoyed a “VIP party” with food and drinks. On the menu, shrimp bobó, appetizers with cheese and funghi risotto were the highlights.

More about the 2021 edition

The Multishow 2021 Award had 15 categories, with highlight for “Hit of the Year”, “Singer of the Year”, “Performance of the Year” and for “Singer of the Year” which had Marília Mendonça as nominee and, in respect to the artist’s legacy, it had already been defined that the award would be from “queen of suffering”.

Iza, in addition to the presentation, made two performances on stage. Ivete Sangalo, the artist with the most awards in the history of the event, received Carlinhos Brown on stage. Duda Beat, Luisa Sonza, Ferrugem, Xande de Pilares, Menos é Mais, Márvvila, Barões da Pisadinha, Emicida, Marina Sena, Juliette, Bianca, Jojo Maronttini, Gabily and MC Carol also perform. Dennis DJ ended the night.