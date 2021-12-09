Latam reaches the historic mark of 50 destinations in Brazil with flight announcements to Bauru (SP)





LATAM has just confirmed its return to Bauru. On February 22, the first flight will take off from São Paulo/Guarulhos and airline tickets are already available. With no company flights since April 2020, Bauru will not only be LATAM’s 5th destination in the state of São Paulo, but also its 50th in the whole of Brazil. The number represents the largest domestic air network in the company’s recent history.

“LATAM is more efficient and, for this reason, it started to grow again strongly in Brazil. With our return to Bauru, we will start 2022 even more optimistic because we have never had such a competitive operation and with so many airports served throughout the national territory. It is our commitment to offer more and more alternatives so that Brazilians can travel more, safely, at better times and on board the most punctual airline in the world.” claims Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing Director at LATAM Brasil.

The São Paulo/Guarulhos-Bauru route will have 5 weekly flights and will be operated with Airbus A319 aircraft, which accommodate 144 passengers (18 in Premium Economy and 126 in Economy). As of February 22, the flight will depart Guarulhos at 7:20 am every day (except Thursdays and Fridays) with a scheduled landing in Bauru at 9:30 am.

In the opposite direction, it will take off at 10:05 am on the same days with a scheduled landing at 12:20 pm. The other destinations already regularly served by LATAM in the state of São Paulo are: Congonhas, Guarulhos, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto. In parallel, the company has already announced that it will start operations for Presidente Prudente in the first quarter of 2022. More information will be announced shortly.

Can Information



