Law restricts Doria in creating vaccine passport in SP, experts say – Health

The governor João Doria (PSDB) said that if the management Jair Bolsonaro not create the vaccine passport until the next 15th, it will implement the requirement of proof of immunization for the entry of travelers into São Paulo. The idea has the support of entities in the health sector, specialists and the Guarulhos city hall (where the largest international airport in the country is located), but it must face legal difficulties. This is because it is up to the Union to decide on ports and airports.

This Wednesday, the 8th, Doria mentioned the airport of Guarulhos, which handled 2.5 million passengers in October alone, and the Port of Santos. Authorities have expressed concern about the spread of Ômicron variant, whose preliminary studies show a higher risk of contagion. Bolsonaro, however, has attacked the vaccine passport and says it is better “to lose life than freedom”.

On Tuesday, 7th, the mayor of Guarulhos, Guti (PSD), sent an official letter to the federal government requesting tightening of control to enter the country through the airport. He asks that all air passengers arriving in the city present proof of immunization and testing, with quarantine when necessary.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) adopted a similar position: they demanded a vaccination certificate for the entry of travelers into Brazil, supporting technical communications from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Amid an arm wrestling with Anvisa, the Bolsonaro government announced this Tuesday the edition of an ordinance determining a five-day quarantine for those who arrive in Brazil without being vaccinated. The country, therefore, will not adopt the vaccine passport for foreigners.

To state, GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the Guarulhos Airport, and the Santos Port Authority, responsible for the port, stated in a note that the implementation of hygienic, sanitation and behavioral protocols is Anvisa’s responsibility. The federal agency, on the other hand, informed that “it is not up to Anvisa to assess the competence related to other entities of the federation”.

Experts see federal prerogative for standard

For the sanitary lawyer and physician Daniel Dourado, the Organic Health Law (Law 8080/1990) establishes that health surveillance and the creation of rules for airports, ports and borders are federal attributions. “On the other hand, both the SUS Law and the Anvisa Law open up the possibility of supplementary action by States and Municipalities in cases where the State does not define the rules”, he says. “The Ministry of Health, Civil House and Justice will define an ordinance on the subject. There, the supplementary term would no longer fit. If they say what the rule will be, in my understanding, the State cannot do something that goes against the federal determination”, he says.

“During the pandemic, we observed some STF decisions that clearly ensured greater power of action for States and Municipalities, such as social isolation measures, for example”, says Daniel Wang, professor of Law at FGV. Doria mentioned the Supreme Court decision which allows more restrictive rules by mayors and governors, from April 2020, as a basis for adopting the São Paulo vaccine passport. “But, in the specific case of airports and international transport, in my opinion, the legislation gives competence to the federal government” , ponders Wang.

“We had two decisions by the STF that blocked the Bahia government’s attempts to impose sanitary measures in the area of ​​transport. They could only be carried out by the Federal Government.” continues the specialist from FGV.