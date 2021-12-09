‘Lean Cow’ is installed in front of the Stock Exchange, in the Center of SP | São Paulo

The sculpture of a thin yellow cow was installed in front of the Stock Exchange building, in downtown São Paulo, this Thursday morning (9).
The work is part of a social intervention developed by the artist from Ceará, Márcia Pinheiro. On her social media account, she posted a photo with the words: “It’s today. Coming.”
Sculpture occupies the same place as the ‘Golden Bull’, which was removed by the city hall — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1
The action, called “lean cows”, has already been carried out in other cities, such as Fortaleza, where the sculpture, painted in white, was placed in front of the headquarters of the Ceará Department of Education.
In São Paulo, the yellow sculpture was placed in the same place where, at the beginning of last month, a ‘Golden Bull’ had been installed, which was removed by the City Hall after being fined for lack of a license.
O g1 questioned the municipal management whether the current installation was authorized and is awaiting a return.
The target of protests, the Golden Bull statue violated the Clean City Law and was not authorized by the Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape (CPPU) to be installed, as revealed by the g1.
During the period he stayed there, groups carried out protests against hunger and social inequality.
After the withdrawal, the Subprefecture of Sé fined the company DMAIS Arquitetura e Construção, responsible for implementing the bull, in R$ 38 thousand. The architect responsible for the monument’s design asked that the commission’s decision be re-evaluated.
The fine was recommended by the CPPU itself, which ruled that those responsible for the work should have submitted the statue to the collegiate body 30 days before installation, as mandated by the city’s urban legislation.
Group protests against hunger in front of the SP Stock Exchange — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1
Taurus is the target of protests this Thursday (18) — Photo: RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO