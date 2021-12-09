‘Lean Cow’ is removed from the Stock Exchange, in the Center of SP, not to be seized by the Military Police | São Paulo

The sculpture of a thin yellow cow, installed in front of the Stock Exchange building, in downtown São Paulo, in a protest against hunger and social inequality in the country, was removed by the creators of the action about five hours after being placed on site. The reason: to prevent her from being apprehended by the Military Police.

The intervention was carried out by producer and activist Rafael Rasmoke, in partnership with artist from Ceará, Márcia Pinheiro.

The ‘lean cow’ is also a direct criticism of the ‘Bull of Gold’ that had been placed in the space and was later removed by city hall for lack of a license.

To g1, Rafael said that he installed the sculpture around 7:30 am on this farm. On the floor, posters about the action were also posted. He remained at the site taking pictures and videos of people’s reactions. And he ran to remove the work when he noticed the arrival of the PM.

Producer responsible for the intervention removes sculpture after PM arrival — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Before the police, city officials were at the scene and removed the posters that were on the floor explaining the intervention.

“They already arrived with a car to retrieve the work, so I ended up having to act quickly. Otherwise, the artist could lose the work”, he says.

Rafael was approached by the police, but was released shortly thereafter. The work will be stored in a shed until the next intervention.

The work is part of a social project developed by the artist from Ceará, Márcia Pinheiro. On her social media account, she posted a photo early in the morning with the words: “It’s today. Coming.”

Rafael was contacted by the artist to help make the action in São Paulo possible. He claims that new interventions will still be made with the sculpture, but that the ultimate goal is to sell the work and donate the value to a Non-Governmental Organization.

“There will be two more actions and then it will be sold and the amount donated for food to an NGO. It is a criticism of hunger, the amounts do not go to the artist”, he explains.

Sculpture occupies the same location as the 'Golden Bull', which was removed by the city hall — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

The action, called “lean cows”, has already been carried out in other cities, such as Fortaleza, where the sculpture, painted in white, was placed in front of the headquarters of the Ceará Department of Education.

The target of protests, the Golden Bull statue violated the Clean City Law and was not authorized by the Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape (CPPU) to be installed, as revealed by the g1.

During the period he stayed there, groups carried out protests against hunger and social inequality.

After the withdrawal, the Subprefecture of Sé fined the company DMAIS Arquitetura e Construção, responsible for implementing the bull, in R$ 38 thousand. The architect responsible for the monument’s design asked that the commission’s decision be re-evaluated.

The fine was recommended by the CPPU itself, which ruled that those responsible for the work should have submitted the statue to the collegiate body 30 days before installation, as mandated by the city’s urban legislation.

Group protests against hunger in front of the São Paulo Stock Exchange — Photo: Vivian Reis/g1