Legal group files request for impeachment of Bolsonaro based on final CPI report | Policy

Along with members of Covid’s CPI, a group of 18 jurists filed a new request for impeachment against President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday (8) in the Chamber of Deputies.

The document is based on the findings of the parliamentary inquiry commission and has as its main signatory and coordinator the jurist Miguel Reale Júnior, author of the request that removed former president Dilma Rousseff.

The Chamber has already received more than 140 requests for impeachment from Bolsonaro. The president of the Chamber has the prerogative of accepting or not any of the requests.

In the assessment of the jurists who signed the request filed on Wednesday, Bolsonaro acted and failed to do so during the pandemic, “giving rise to the proliferation of evils that led thousands of Brazilians to death and the danger of death as they contracted the virus”.

According to the text of the request, it is “undoubtedly” Bolsonaro’s “responsibility for the immense dimension that took the pandemic, which would not have been of this magnitude if it weren’t for the architecture of the policy and the behavior adopted by the president”.

In September, Reale Júnior led another group that presented to the CPI a study on the possible crimes committed by the President of the Republic during the pandemic. The opinion also served as the basis for the request presented on Wednesday.

In a statement to the press following the filing of the complaint, Reale Júnior said that Bolsonaro “does not deserve to lead the nation”. “[Ele] failed to fulfill the president’s main duty, which is to face danger. On the contrary, he encouraged danger. Became a member of the virus. He was a partner in the virus”, he stated.

Pursuant to the impeachment order, Bolsonaro committed crimes of responsibility divided into two types: violating the right to life and health; and proceed in a manner incompatible with the honor, dignity and decorum of their functions:

Attacking the right to life and health – In the first indictment, the group argues that Bolsonaro “failed to fulfill the duty of coordination of the federal government, omitting what the Federal Constitution imposed on him, the protection of health, as well as the determination contained in the law that disciplined the fight against Covid- 19″. Examples of this type of practice include the promotion of agglomerations; the attempt to reopen religious temples; the encouragement of intrusions into hospitals; encouraging the use of drugs without proven efficacy; the refusal to adopt social isolation; the delay in purchasing vaccines and the discouragement of the population; ridicule patients with shortness of breath; the neglect in the fight against the pandemic in Manaus; and the lack of service to indigenous communities. For the group, if Bolsonaro had fulfilled his constitutional duty, “deaths and hospitalizations would have been avoided”.

An affront to the decorum of the office – According to the petition, during the management of the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro, "several times", had behaviors "incompatible with the decorum of his office, complying with the imposition of political sanctions". The jurists highlight the president's imitation, broadcast live on March 18 this year, of a person short of breath and the phrase "So what? Am sorry. What do you want me to do?", said by Bolsonaro to supporters on April 28, 2020. According to them, the demonstrations demonstrate "contempt for life". In addition to these moments, the Chief Executive did not comply with the decorum of the position, according to the complaint, by inciting violations of sanitary norms; by encouraging the invasion of hospitals, in violation of patients' privacy; by causing agglomerations and putting Brazilians at "risk of contamination"; and when prescribing "medication known to be ineffective". According to the text, "the president's conduct in the Manaus crisis and the coordination of absolute contempt for the health and life of indigenous communities, which suffered immense mortality rates, deserves to be highlighted."

It is up to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to analyze the impeachment requests and decide whether to accept or reject them. If the request is accepted, a special committee responsible for preparing an opinion to be voted on in the House’s plenary must be created.

To be approved, the opinion needs the support of at least two-thirds of the 513 deputies (342 votes). With the approval, the parliamentarians open the impeachment process and the president of the Republic is obliged to leave office for 180 days. During this period, the process goes on to judgment by the Senate, which concludes with the acquittal or conviction of the head of the Executive.

Since the administration of Rodrigo Maia (no party) at the head of the Chamber, in 2019, according to the General Secretariat of the Bureau, more than 140 impeachment requests against Jair Bolsonaro have already been filed.

Some were filed, but no complaint was received from Maia and Lira.

Opposition parliamentarians and jurists have warned that the conduct adopted by the presidents of the Chamber is, in practice, an omission.

Helena Regina Lobo da Costa, one of the signatories of the request against Bolsonaro, professor of criminal law at the University of São Paulo (USP), said that there is no indefinite period for analyzing the complaints that reach the Chamber.

“Our Constitution currently enshrines a right to a reasonable duration of the process. When we think about this issue [do pedido de impeachment], even though it is initially submitted to the President of the Chamber, it has a procedural nature, this guarantee [da Constituição] it also applies to these cases,” he told g1.

According to the professor, the group of jurists assesses that, if Arthur Lira decides to analyze the request, there is a chance of appealing to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“It is possible – if there is an unjustified delay, without carrying out this request, without any plausible justification – it is possible to sue the Federal Supreme Court pointing out the violation of this constitutional determination”, he explained.

Miguel Reale Júnior and Alexandre Wunderlich, another of the document’s signatories, clarified that they will follow a different path from other lawyers and congressmen who entered the STF asking for the definition of a deadline for the analysis of a request for impeachment.

On other occasions, legal instruments used writs of mandamus and injunction. The group understands that it is possible to question, this time, through an allegation of non-compliance with a fundamental precept (ADPF).

During the operation of Covid’s CPI, the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), defended the need to revise the so-called Impeachment Law to define a deadline for analyzing the complaints.

The suggestion was included in the commission’s final report, approved in October by the majority of members, along with other legislative proposals.

On the 25th of this month, the proposals were delivered by the CPI summit to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who undertook to examine the content.

Asked if Pacheco had committed to the CPI to make the proposal go through, Renan Calheiros said on Wednesday that there is a “concern”, both from members of the commission and Rodrigo Pacheco, to move the proposal forward until 2022.