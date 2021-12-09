Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation: what is worth the final round of the Brasileirão | brazilian series a

The 2021 edition of Brasileirão comes to its end this Thursday with many decisions at stake. Contrary to the reputation that straight-point championships don’t give you emotion, only one of the duels this Thursday, all from 9.30 pm, will not be reflected in the confirmation of vacancies for continental competitions or relegation.

Champion of the South American and with a direct spot in the next Libertadores, Athletico escaped relegation and goes to Recife to face the already relegated Sport a few days before starting the dispute for the title of the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG.

In the other nine matches, fans tense and attentive to the table to follow the parallel results. This is mainly the case for Grêmio fans. With a 96% chance of being relegated, Tricolor faces champion Atlético-MG with an obligation to win and will still have to root for two defeats by other teams to continue in Serie A in 2022.

Who will take the last berth in the Libertadores group stage? Who goes to Sudamericana? And who will be the other two relegated teams?

Read below what is at stake in each confrontation:

The Tricolores have a victory over the lantern to confirm a spot for Libertadores. A triumph at Maracanã, with a defeat by Bragantino, guarantees their place in the group stage.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Fluminense X Chapecoense, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

With the holders of Verdão on vacation after the Libertadores title, the result of the match is of great interest to Ceará. In case of victory, Vozão has a chance of going to the previous round of the Libertadores, but it will still need to dry up rivals Fluminense, América-MG and Atlético-GO.

PVC analyzes Palmeiras x Ceará, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

The result could define the season of the two teams in 2022. Santos depend on a victory by chances of the Libertadores and also on stumbling blocks from direct opponents. Cuiabá needs at least one point to confirm its permanence in Serie A without depending on any parallel result.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Santos x Cuiabá, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

América-MG can make history. Not to depend on other results, a victory confirms Coelho’s first participation in Libertadores. São Paulo is also aiming for one of the vacancies, but it depends on a victory and the combination of scores in the matches of Atlético-GO, Ceará, Santos and Inter.

Renata Mendonça analyzes América-MG X São Paulo, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

In addition to the need to win over the Brazilian champion, Tricolor will have to share its attention with the Bahia and Juventude games. If either team scores, Grêmio relegation will be confirmed, regardless of the result in Porto Alegre.

Cabral Neto analyzes Grêmio x Atlético-MG, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

Fortaleza dreams of the G-4. This will happen if they win the game and count on a stumbling block from Corinthians. For the Bahians, however, the confrontation determines which division of the club for 2022. If they win, in addition to confirming their stay, they can win a spot at the Sudamericana. But even a defeat can keep the team in Serie A. It’s enough for Juventude to be defeated too.

Cabral Neto analyzes Fortaleza x Bahia, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

Luxury friendly. Vice-lantern, the Sport is already downgraded. Athletico has already ruled out the risk of falling and is guaranteed a place in the Libertadores after winning the Copa Sudamericana title.

Cabral Neto analyzes Sport x Athletico-PR, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

A direct confrontation. Even classified for the Libertadores, Bragantino defines which stage will enter with the result of this fifth. For Diego Aguirre’s team, only victory matters, as well as a series of parallel results to dispute the main continental tournament.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Bragantino x Internacional, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão

Juventude play for the permanence of Serie A. A victory can save the team from Caxias do Sul, as long as Bahia does not beat Fortaleza. For Timão, three points confirm fourth place and guarantee a bigger prize.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Juventude vs Corinthians, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

The game has the weight of being historic for Dragon fans. The team depends on stumbling blocks from Fluminense and América-MG, but can confirm its first participation in Libertadores if they add points.