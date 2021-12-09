Lille and RB Salzburg win and qualify for the Round of 16 in the Champions League in Group G | Champions League

In the most balanced group of the UEFA Champions League, with the four teams reaching the sixth round with a chance of classification, Lille and Red Bull Salzburg got the two places in Group G in the round of 16, winning their matches this Wednesday.
Sevilla finished third and will compete in the Europa League, a tournament in which they are the greatest champions, with six victories, the last one in 2020.
First placed in the bracket, Lille confirmed the lead by easily beating Wolfsburg, away from home, by 3-1, reaching 11 points. The German team finished last in the group, with five. The French team’s goals were scored by Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David and Angel Gomes, and Steffen added a draw for Wolfsburg in the final minutes.
In Austria, Salzburg defeated Sevilla by 1-0, goal by striker Noah Okator, and reached ten points, guaranteeing second place. The Spanish team got six points, in third place.
The draw for the round of 16 will be next Monday. Lille will be in Pot 1, destined for the group leaders, escaping from facing some European giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester United.
As the draw is aimed at avoiding clashes between teams from the same country and also those who faced each other in the group stage, Lille will also not be able to face, among the runners-up, Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to not taking on RB Salzburg.
But there is the possibility of facing Chelsea or Inter Milan, who were runners-up in their groups. The other runners-up are Sporting, Atlético de Madrid and Benfica. Atalanta and Villarreal, who had their game this Wednesday postponed due to weather conditions, will decide this Thursday the second place in Group F.