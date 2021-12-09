Lorena Improta shows off her 2-month-old baby’s face: “perfect mix”

Dancer Lorena Improta enchanted by appearing with her daughter with singer Léo Santana

The dancer Lorraine Improta showed your daughter with the singer Leo Santana and enchanted! They are the parents of little two-month-old Liz. And Lorena showed the couple’s daughter’s face. She showed little Liz smiling in her car seat.

When showing her baby smiling, Lorena melted for the baby saying: “I live smiling my mother”. And netizens weaved lots of praise for the baby. “Liz is the perfect blend of you and Leo! How cute!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “This baby is so beautiful!”.

Recently, Lorraine Improta answered some questions from internet users about maternity. A netizen asked: “What was the biggest difficulty you had in relation to taking care of Liz?”. And Lorena said: “I don’t think I had, you know people, difficulty… I felt very brave with a bath, changing diapers, picking up Liz. The biggest difficulty for me was not care, but understanding what she wanted at the time, whether it was hunger, sleep, we are still in this process. But the care itself I have a lot of security”.

An internet user already asked about Lorena’s normal birth. “How was the delivery?” asked an internet user. And Lorena said: “About the birth, I wasn’t afraid, I was afraid before, I prepared my head, at the time of the birth day I was prepared and I knew what I wanted and how I wanted Liz to come into the world. And it didn’t cross my mind to ask for a C-section. I was just worried because at first it took time to dilate, but I would only do a C-section if there was any risk to life for me or for Liz”.

An internet user asked to Lorraine Improta talk a little more about your experience with breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding I think was the hardest part, more difficult than giving birth, because it hurts a lot. I felt it, it hurt my chest, it baked, I have a breastfeeding consultant helping me. As I underwent breast reduction twice before becoming pregnant, I thought that there would not be any milk production for Liz, but I am managing it”, she said.

She also talked about postpartum self-esteem. “How to get self-esteem back after childbirth?”, asked an internet user. And Lorena said: “I didn’t really get attached to my body, I didn’t look at myself in the mirror because I knew my body had gone through a nine-month process and needed some time to get back to what it was. I didn’t have this drop in self-esteem. But it also counts a lot that I haven’t changed much, there are women who gain a lot of weight, I haven’t gained a lot of weight. And that helps a lot.”

The dancer also talked about her daughter’s sleep with Léo Santana. “Are you sleeping all night or does Liz wake up a lot?” asked a netizen. And Lorena explained: “Guys, so I’m not sleeping all night, but Liz doesn’t wake up much. There are days when she doesn’t sleep much, she does, but she’s a newborn who doesn’t give so much trouble, she goes to sleep at 11:00 pm or 0:00 am and then sleeps three hours in a row, wakes up, feeds and then sleeps another three hours in a row , it all depends on the time she goes to sleep”.

