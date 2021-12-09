Luísa suffers from illness and makes a shocking request to Teresa · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will have unexpected help after being diagnosed with cholera in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess will receive the affection of Teresa (Leticia Sabatella), who will take care of her rival. Thrilled, the mistress of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will beg the empress to forgive her in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson’s plot, the noblewoman will be sick after buying some fruit and will faint in front of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). The doctor will inform that, as the cholera was found early on, Luísa can be treated at home — even because the beds of the Third Order will only be for serious cases.

When Teresa is informed of the Countess’s state of health, she will ask to see her. Concerned, the monarch will say: “I’ll take care of the Countess until Justina [Cinnara Leal] come back.” Pedro’s wife will be kind and even give her enemy a lemonade to drink. Luisa, however, will be confused.

“Why is your majesty doing this? I asked why are you doing this for me? Taking chances, you don’t like me,” she will question. “I do my duty as a Christian, as an empress and as a grateful mother for all I have given my daughters,” Teresa will respond.

Luísa will be deeply touched by the attitude of the betrayed woman and will make a surprising request. “You are so generous, so correct. I never intended to make you suffer. I need you to forgive me, maybe I won’t live for a long time,” the Countess of Barral will implore.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.