Luiz Otávio does not travel and embezzles Ceará against Palmeiras in a decisive game for Libertadores

One of the pillars of Ceará’s defensive system, Luiz Otávio will be embezzled by Grandpa in the duel against Palmeiras-SP, this Thursday, 9th at 9:30 pm, at Arena Barueri, for the 38th round of Serie A. Sports THE PEOPLE found that the defender felt muscle discomfort, was left out of the list of related and did not travel with the rest of the delegation to dispute the decisive match for Alvinegro for a spot in the Libertadores. The club has yet to release more details about the injury and the time needed for the athlete to recover.

The captain alvinegro is the fifth confirmed embezzlement of Grandpa for the confrontation this Thursday. In addition to Luiz Otávio, left-back Bruno Pacheco, with groin discomfort, right-back Gabriel Dias, with a knee injury, and forwards Jael, with an ankle injury, and Erick, with muscle edema, are out of the match. against the alviverde paulista.

In tenth place on the Brasileirão leaderboard, with 50 points, Ceará needs to beat Palmeiras and hope for a combination of results to get a spot in the Libertadores preliminary round. In addition to winning the three points against Verdão, the Porangabuçu club will have to hope that at least two of the three rivals above in the table — Fluminense-RJ, América-MG or Atlético-GO — stumble.

