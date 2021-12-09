Lula leads the presidential race with 46%; Bolsonaro has 23%

Lula, Bolsonaro and Moro are the best placed pre-candidates in the electoral poll carried out by the consulting firm Quaest and the genius Investments| Photo: Lula Marques/PT; Alan Santos/PR; Saulo Rolim/We can

A new survey by Genial/Quaest, published this Wednesday (8), indicates that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to lead the electoral polls for president of the Republic, with ten months to go before the 2022 elections. The PT member appeared with 46% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 23% of the respondents’ preference, was in second. Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) was ranked third, with 10%. In scenarios where Moro is not included as a candidate option, Bolsonaro increases his voting intentions to 27%.

Among the other candidates, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 5% of the votes and also improves his performance a little when other candidates are excluded from the options. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), appear technically tied with 2% (Doria) and 1% (Pacheco and D’Ávila) .

In the second round scenarios, Lula was ahead of the other pre-candidates. Bolsonaro and Moro were technically tied and Ciro had the upper hand in a dispute with the president. Check below the results of the survey carried out between December 2 and 5, 2021. The general margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

Electoral poll stimulated: first round

Genial/Quaest presented four scenarios in a stimulated way to carry out the survey, that is, the interviewers cited the names of possible candidates for the presidency of the Republic during the research.

Scenario 1 – without Doria, Pacheco and D’Ávila

Lula (PT): 47%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 24%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

Blank/null: 7%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario 2 – with Doria, Pacheco and D’Ávila

Lula (PT): 46%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 23%

Sergio Moro (We can): 10%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%

João Doria (PSDB): 2%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 1%

Blank/null: 7%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario 3 – without Moro, Doria and D’Ávila

Lula (PT): 48%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 27%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 2%

White/null: 10%

Undecided: 5%

Scenario 4 – Sem Moro, Pacheco and D’Ávila

Lula (PT): 47%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 27%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7%

João Doria (PSDB): 5%

Blank/null: 9%

Undecided: 5%

Electoral poll stimulated: second round

Scenario: Lula x Bolsonaro

Squid (PT): 55%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Blank/null: 11%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario: Lula x Moro

Lula (PT): 53%

Sergio Moro (We can): 29%

Blank/null: 15%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario: Lula x Cyrus

Lula (PT): 54%

Ciro Gomes: 21%

White/null: 22%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario: Lula x Doria

Lula (PT): 57%

João Doria (PSDB): 14%

Blank/null: 26%

Undecided: 3%

Scenario: Lula x Pacheco

Lula (PT): 58%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 13%

Blank/null: 25%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario: Bolsonaro x Moro

Sergio Moro (We can): 34%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Blank/null: 30%

Undecided: 4%

Scenario: Bolsonaro x Ciro

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 39%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34%

Blank/null: 23%

Undecided: 4%

Research methodology

The Genial/Quaest survey was carried out between the 2nd and 5th of December, with 2,037 people aged 16 and over. Data collection was carried out through face-to-face interviews, through the application of questionnaires. The confidence level of the survey is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points, more or less. The full survey is available at this link.

Why does Gazeta publish electoral polls?

THE People’s Gazette it has been publishing for years all polling intentions carried out by the main public opinion institutes in the country. You can check the latest surveys on this link, in addition to reports on the subject.

Intent to vote polls take a momentary reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the articles in the People’s Gazette about election polls. Learn more here.

Having made these considerations, the Gazette considers that electoral polls, far from being a forecast of the election results, are an information tool available to the reader, since the results published have the potential to influence decisions by parties, political leaders and even the moods of the financial market .