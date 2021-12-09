Luxembourg asks and Cruzeiro forwards coming from the veteran Pará side

After breaking up with Santos and ending his second spell at the club, the 35-year-old right-back Pará forwards his transfer to Cruzeiro. The bond would be for two years. O Super.FC he learned from people close to the athlete that the request for his hiring came from coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who wants an athlete for the position, since this season he used many improvisations by Rômulo, who has already worked in the sector, but had been working in Italy and also on arrival at Fox as a steering wheel.

Cáceres, once again, seems not to have fallen in favor with Luxa, as he had with Vasco, when he lost space. When he returned to Santos, Pará was requested by Jorge Sampaoli and he even got to be the starter in place of Victor Ferraz. This season, the athlete was not so lucky and ended up in the reserve, in addition to receiving criticism from the fans.

Pará’s relationship with Luxembourg goes back a long way. After all, they worked together in Santos, Grêmio and Flamengo. The right-back played, in total, joining the two passages 292 games with Santos, scoring three goals and conquering the bi-championship in São Paulo in 2010 and 2011, in addition to the 2010 Brazil Cup and 2011 Copa Libertadores.

Initially, information about the visit from Pará to Cruzeiro was released by the daily ‘A Tribuna’, from Santos.

