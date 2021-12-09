Maksoud Plaza’s past guests report eviction from the site







Entrance hall of the Maksoud Plaza hotel, in the central region of São Paulo Photo: Felipe Rau / Estadão

The last guests of the hotel Maksoud Plaza, the couple Marina Gryczynki, 26, and Eduardo Gomes, 34, claim that they were not notified of the closure of the establishment and ended up being expelled. On the night of Monday, 6, they found the bags already at the reception, packed by the employees themselves and a notice of the closure of activities.

The couple narrated the episode on social media. “We spent the day walking around and, when we got back to the hotel, the security stopped us. There was a strange movement and I didn’t see anyone. Then, we understood that the hotel was closed and we were the last guests and they were waiting for our arrival”, Mariana account.

They acknowledge that the hotel tried to get in touch, but says there was no notice about the closure of activities. “We didn’t see the calls. We were walking. It was a situation that stressed us out”, says Mariana, the daughter of businessmen in the hotel sector and a graduate student.

According to the couple, the biggest problem was the lack of communication. When they booked through a travel website, they chose day 7 as the end of their stay. On Monday night, the couple moved to another hotel in São Paulo.

Despite the discomfort, the couple reacted with a tone of irony for having been the last guests of the iconic hotel in São Paulo. “The cool thing was having met Maksoud at 45 in the second half,” says Mariana. “We are part of the history of Maksoud”, says Eduardo, who is an architect.

Maksoud Plaza informs that it informed all guests by letter and also by phone call about the need for check-out to be done until Monday morning, before the end of activities. Also according to the administration, the hotel stopped making reservations last week considering the closing of activities on Monday.

Closing closes 42 years of the iconic hotel’s history





Facade of the Maksoud Plaza hotel, in the central region of São Paulo Photo: Ivan Dias/Estadão Content

One of the icons of São Paulo’s hotel industry, Maksoud Plaza announced the end of activities this Tuesday, 7th, at 42 years of age. The space — which was at its height in the 1980s and 1990s and received national and international celebrities such as Frank Sinatra — will continue to exist as a brand and there are plans to reopen at a new address.

In crisis, the hotel was under judicial reorganization since 2020. In a note signed by the administrator (HM Hotéis) and the parent company (Hidroservice Engenharia), the closure is attributed to the “covid-19 crisis” and to the “Hidroservice Group’s restructuring plan “. A report published by Estadão in 2020 also pointed out that the space was the target of a long family dispute.