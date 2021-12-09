Man falls in coup, exchanges nudes with supposed woman and loses R$ 27.5 thousand – General

The PM that warned about the coup (photo: Reproduction/PMMG)

A 45-year-old man lost R$27,500 in a scam after exchanging ‘nudes’ with an alleged woman he was talking to via a messaging app, in Patos de Minas. He was bribed by a false delegate who said that he could be arrested because of the exchange of images. The victim told the Military Police that he was talking for some time with a woman, identified as Nicole, on the internet and that at one point they started to send photos intimate to each other.

However, at one point he received a call from the alleged delegate claiming to be with a teenager and that she said she had exchanged nude images of herself with a grown man. This, according to the fake policeman, would be a crime and could result in the victim being jailed.

From then on, the man who pretended to be a police officer informed him that it would be possible to avoid the inquiry if he paid him some sums. Afraid, the victim made two deposits, in the amounts of R$ 7.5 thousand and R$ 20 thousand, to the scammer.

The man went to the Military Police to record the bribery, but after telling the whole story, the military informed him that he had actually fallen for a coup. Possibly even the girl wouldn’t exist and the sheriff would just be the swindler blackmailing the victim.

The police report was registered as embezzlement.