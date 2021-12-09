Man kills family and commits suicide after discovery of counterfeit vaccination passport

Boy killed family and shot himself – Photo: Getty Images

Man shot his family to death and shot his own life

The police found a note, in which he assumed he had falsified the wives’ vaccination passport

According to the prosecution, the boy acted out of fear of being arrested and losing custody of his children

A man killed his wife and three children in Koenigs Wusterhausen, Germany, for fear of being arrested and losing custody of the children after discovering a falsified vaccination passport against Covid-19. The boy then committed suicide.

According to information from the British newspaper Mirror, the boy, who did not have his identity revealed, had falsified the document for his wife, who had not received the vaccine.

The woman’s boss, however, discovered the fraud, which made the boy fear that he would be arrested and lose custody of his children, as prosecutor Gernot Bantleon explained.

In a note written before killing himself, the husband himself revealed that he was responsible for forging his wife’s passport.

Witnesses saw the bodies

Police were called last Saturday after witnesses spotted the five lifeless bodies inside the house. When he arrived, he found the boy and his wife, both 40 years old, in addition to their children, aged 10, 8 and 4, dead.

It is not known whether the man acted on his own or combined the murders and suicide with the woman. The date of the crime was also uncertain, but the prosecution indicated that it occurred “a few days ago” when the bodies were found.