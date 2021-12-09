Manchester United steering wheel says that ‘in Brazil, I would only play for Flamengo’ | Flamengo



Matic (left) in action for Manchester United – AFP

Published 12/8/2021 20:09

Rio – After a 1-1 draw with Young Boys, at Old Trafford, just to meet the Champions League table, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic surprised when he said he would play for only one club in Brazil: Flamengo. In Portuguese, the player gave a good-humored interview to TNT Sports while still on the field.

In addition to revealing that he could wear crimson-black in the future, the Serbian revealed that he is a fan of a Flamengo idol, his compatriot Dejan Petkovic, Brazilian champion in 2009 and author of one of the most striking goals in the club’s history, in the final of the 2001 from Rio against Vasco.

— In Brazil, I only play at Flamengo. I like Petkovic, Dejan Petkovic. I’m a Pet fan! said the 33-year-old steering wheel.

For years playing at the highest level of European football, Matic stood out for the first time at Benfica, under the command of Jorge Jesus, now Flamengo’s idol. In the 2013/2014 season, the pair won the Portuguese Championship. In addition to Benfica and Manchester United, the player experienced an excellent stage at Chelsea, which he defended until 2017.

Currently, Matic is a reserve for the Manchester team, but he often enters games. His contract with the club ends in June 2023.