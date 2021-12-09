Mara Maravilha has an unexpected reaction after the announcement of participation in Xuxa’s documentary

wonder wonder has not yet had his participation confirmed in the documentary of Xuxa Meneghel at the Globoplay. As reported by the RD1, the SBT contractor would participate in the production telling stories with the blonde and recalling moments from past decades, when both disputed the morning hours in an audience war between Globo and Silvio Santos’ channel.

According to the newspaper Extra, Mara would record a statement to compose the production directed and produced by Pedro Bial. In addition, it is not known whether the Bahia woman would face the eternal Rainha dos Baixinhos, as happened between Xuxa and Marlene Mattos, former director of Xou da Xuxa at Globo.

In contact with the singer’s advice, the RD1 got the information that the story is not quite like that. According to Mara’s team, the documentary production came into contact with Maravilha earlier this year, however, nothing was confirmed by Globoplay and the presenter, that is, no definitive agreement was reached between the parties.

“I don’t know where this information came from that Mara Maravilha is confirmed in Xuxa’s documentary”, commented the staff of Mara Maravilha.

“There was a survey of Mara by a producer from Endemol who was doing a research to see if Mara would give a statement, but they didn’t get in touch with Mara anymore and it’s been a while”, reported.

Mara Maravilha and Xuxa Meneghel together?

Despite the rumors, Xuxa Meneghel and Mara Maravilha always denied the rivalry and even had several meetings on TV. The last one happened in 2016, in the extinct program of the presenter on Record. However, in recent months, the two have been exchanging barbs publicly.

Recently, the blonde countered a posture of her colleague, who parodied the song Ilariê on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho. Mara’s attitude generated controversy, as she included the expression “mentally weak” in place of an excerpt from the song’s original lyrics.

At the time, Xuxa spoke about the situation and asked: “How does a person who worked for a child say that? I feel sorry for her”. Wonder apologized days later.

Love strange Love

Xuxa Meneghel’s documentary on Globoplay promises to be a talk for several reasons. After the blonde recorded with Marlene Mattos, with whom she hadn’t spoken for 19 years, another striking character from Sasha’s mother’s past will also appear in the material.

Its about Marcelo Ribeiro, with whom the former global starred in the controversial film Amor, Estranho Amor (1982). Xuxa was reunited with the former actor last Friday (3rd).

For those who don’t remember, Marcelo and Xuxa starred in an erotic scene, which marked their professional lives. At the time, the boy pursued a career as a child actor and the episode became the focal point of his life.

Meneghel, in turn, launched herself as a presenter for a children’s program the following year, on the defunct TV Manchete, and fought for years in court to prevent the film from being made available on video outside of theaters.

It is worth remembering that the documentary about Xuxa will be shown at Globoplay and also has a co-production by Endemol.