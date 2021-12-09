Marcelo back to Fluminense? Board monitors the side, but knows that dream is still far away | Rio de Janeiro

A possible return of Marcelo , from Real Madrid, to Fluminense reverberated in the international press and on social networks this Wednesday and caused an uproar among the tricolors, who even put the hashtag #MarcelonoFlu as the third most talked about topic on Twitter.

The report, then, went after this story and found that the Rio club is interested and monitors the 33-year-old left-back, but at the moment, there are no negotiations and that a comeback in the near future is still far from being materialized.

The buzz started when Spanish newspapers such as “As” and “Mundo Deportivo” reported that the left-back will not renew with Real Mardid, with whom the player has a contract until mid-2022 and would have defined Fluminense as his destination. Both sites credit the information to the Argentine newspaper “Olé”.

“Olé”, however, in the original news, dated 6/12, says that “everything indicates” that Marcelo is close to ending his cycle with Real Madrid and credits Marcelo’s possible return to Flu to rumors in the Spanish and Brazilian press: “both in Spain and in Brazil they talk about a return to their country to play for the club that revealed it, Fluminense”, says the article of the Argentine publication.

The report of ge he found that internally at Fluminense the desire to repatriate the idol was never hidden. President Mário Bittencourt does have conversations with the athlete’s fatigue, but there are no open negotiations. The plans would not be immediate, but for the future.

It is not Marcelo’s own desire to return to Brazil at this time. The full-back intends to fulfill his contract with Real Madrid, a club he has defended since 2006, and still has hopes of renewal. And, even if there is no proposal from the merengue team, the idea of ​​the player’s exhaustion is still to remain in Europe, where it is believed that he still has a market. In addition, the full-back wants to continue in the Old Continent to closely monitor the career of his son, who works in the youth category at the Spanish club.

Aware of the situation, Fluminense monitors the athlete and plans an onslaught at the right time to fulfill the dream of repatriating the left-back, one of the biggest revelations in its youth categories.

