Marcelo’s fate, planning with Abel Ferreira, reinforcements at the Worlds, Diego Costa and veto of the Hulk: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras will end its participation in the Brazilian Championship this Thursday (9) against Ceará at Arena Barueri. Allianz Parque is leased for shows and will not be able to receive the match.

The team will once again be filled with under-20 boys, who have been showing excellent work. In the last round, a tie against Athletico, current champion of the South American Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, by the score 0-0 away from home.

Check out the main topics of Palmeiras this Wednesday!

The news was reported in two different newspapers. Real Madrid side, which is interested in Palmeiras, can return to Brazil and defend the club that launched him into football.

Coach accepted Palmeiras proposal and should continue for next season. He works closely with the board to build the squad that will compete in the 2022 tournaments.

CBF confirmed a change in the date of the national and international transfer window. With the change, Palmeiras will be able to enroll potential new reinforcements for the dispute of the Club World Cup in Abu Dahbi.

Second Minas Gerais agent, whoever pays the fine, takes it. But, so far, there has been no contact and no conversation about the departure of the striker for football in São Paulo.

The coach did not want to disturb the environment near the Libertadores final against Santos in January. Negotiation took place, but was vetoed by the Portuguese.

