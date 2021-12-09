Marília Mendonça is honored on the stage of the Multishow Award, and Singer of the Year trophy is given to her family | 2021 Multishow Award

just over a month ago Marília Mendonça left us suddenly. The eternal Queen of Sofrência competed for the best Singer of the Year at the 2021 Multishow Award and, soon after her sad departure, the singers who were also nominated in the category – Anitta , Ivete Sangalo , IZA and Luisa Sonza – decided to pay homage to Marília and made this gesture of respect, love and sorority and joined us all to elect the eternal Mistress as the winner.

2 of 2 Ivete, IZA and Luísa Sonza sang hits by Marília Mendonça on the award stage — Photo: Multishow Ivete, IZA and Luísa Sonza sang hits by Marília Mendonça on the award stage — Photo: Multishow

On this night of many emotions, IZA, Luísa and Ivete gathered on the awards stage to sing and pay homage to Marília. At chapel, IZA sang the hit “Como faz com ela”. Luísa, on the other hand, released her voice with “Whose fault is it”. And finally, Ivete sang “Eu Sei de Cor”. Together, the three sang the anthem that marked the farewell of the Feminejo Queen, “Everyone will suffer”. ❤️

Afterwards, Dona Ruth and João Gustavo, mother and brother of Marília Mendonça, took the stage to receive the trophy for the Multishow Award.

“It is such an honor to be here representing my daughter today. Thank you for the affection of all of you, the affection of Brazil and the world with her, with us, for your prayers. Because we stay strong because we can share this pain with you and dedicate this award to the herd of fans, who she always loved and we still do. Thanks!“, declared Mrs. Ruth.