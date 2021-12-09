Marvel, Round 6 and BTS take prizes; Look

O Marvel Studios was the biggest winner of People’s Choice Awards 2021, taking a total of six trophies in the awards voted by the fans, divided between the productions Black Widow Loki and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

the star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, meanwhile, took home three statuettes alone: ​​movie star of the year, comic actor of the year (both for Jungle cruise), and the honorary People’s Champion Award. It’s the same number of wins as the BTS, which took group of the year, song of the year and music video of the year (both for “Butter”).

Check out the complete list of winners below: