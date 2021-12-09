Marvel, Round 6 and BTS take prizes; Look

O Marvel Studios was the biggest winner of People’s Choice Awards 2021, taking a total of six trophies in the awards voted by the fans, divided between the productions Black Widow Loki and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.
the star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, meanwhile, took home three statuettes alone: movie star of the year, comic actor of the year (both for Jungle cruise), and the honorary People’s Champion Award. It’s the same number of wins as the BTS, which took group of the year, song of the year and music video of the year (both for “Butter”).
Check out the complete list of winners below:
- Movie of the Year: Black Widow
- Comedy Movie of the Year: free guy
- Action Movie of the Year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
- Dramatic Movie of the Year: Cruella
- Family Movie of the Year: Luca
- Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Movie Star of the Year: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Dramatic Actor of the Year: Kevin Hart (Paternity)
- Comedy Actor of the Year: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Action Star of the Year: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings)
- Series of the Year: Loki
- Dramatic series of the year: Grey’s Anatomy
- Comedy series of the year: I never…
- Reality Show of the Year: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Competition Reality of the Year: The Voice
- TV Star of the Year: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
- TV Star of the Year: Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
- TV Dramatic Actor of the Year: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Comic TV Actor of the Year: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- “Marathon” series of the year: Round 6
- Fiction/Fantasy Series of the Year: Lucifer
- Male Music Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X
- Female Music Artist of the Year: Adele
- Music group of the year: BTS
- Song of the Year: “Butter” (BTS)
- Album of the year: SOUR (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Revelation of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
- Clip of the year: “Butter” (BTS)