Masayuki Uemura, creator of Super Nintendo and Nintendinho dies

Masayuki Uemura, main creator of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) consoles, passed away last Monday (6), at the age of 78. The information of the engineer’s death, however, was only publicly announced earlier this Thursday (9).

Uemura started working at Nintendo in 1972. He had the idea of ​​the Famicom, which would become the NES in the West and popularly known as Nintendinho in Brazil, to explore the possibility of electronic entertainment. Despite already being part of the company, he actually started the development of the console in 1981, at the request of Hiroshi Yamauchi, president of the company.

Masayuki Uemura, the former lead architect of the NES and SNES, has passed away. He was one of the genius minds behind some of our best game memories. pic.twitter.com/KO43DIGuTt — Archipel |アルシペル (@SailToArchipel) December 9, 2021

Nintendinho, launched in 1983, has sold nearly 62 million units worldwide. About a third, or 20 million, were sold in Japan alone. It is the 12th best-selling console of all time, according to a 2020 ranking.

“The best time I remember was when we completed the development of the Famicom. At that time, we didn’t know if it was going to be popular or not, but the fact that we were able to finish the product was very satisfying. That was the first mission; to make sure I finished developing the device and I did that, so I was happy,” said Uemura, in an interview with the website Nintendo Life, last year.

The Super Nintendo, or SNES, another product created by Masayuki Uemura, was launched in Japan in 1990. This video game was even manufactured in Brazil, in Manaus. The console has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and was only surpassed by the Nintendo Switch last year.

But the engineer didn’t just put his ideas in the hardware. He also served as a producer on several titles, including sports games and even classics like ‘Mario Bros.’ and ‘Donkey Kong’. He retired from Nintendo in 2004, but continued as an advisor in the engineering and research department.

Masayuki Uemura then went on to work as a professor at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto. It was precisely the institution that announced the engineer’s death.

