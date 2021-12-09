Masi warns of losing points in Verstappen vs Hamilton

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi said Max Verstappen could lose points if he is involved in an accident with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi GP next Sunday, the last of the 2021 season for the category.

The two drivers are tied with 369.5 points. If the Dutchman from Red Bull and the Briton from Mercedes do not score or complete the race, the title will go to Verstappen, who has more victories than Hamilton.

“I can’t control the actions of the two individuals, only they can. But within the regulations we have penalties, whether time or grid. In addition, the International Sporting Code provides for stewards to disqualify a competitor or take away championship points.” , Masi told the Daily Mail.

“So yes, Max could lose points, just like any team. Hopefully it won’t be necessary, but it’s one of the tools available. I’ll remind all teams and drivers of these provisions,” he added.

At the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend, Hamilton even beat Verstappen when the Dutchman took his foot off to give up the position to the Brit. The race also featured other incidents involving the two drivers.

“While they may not want to admit it, deep down everyone knows what is considered legal, what is fair play, what is a tough but fair race, and what is not,” Masi said.