MasterChef: Kelyn celebrates spot in season 8 finale

Review the moment when Kelyn secures a spot in the final:
Nervousness is the prevailing feeling in Kelyn before the big day. The participant, however, is ready to live up to the title of finalist and face the last challenge. “I’m very nervous, but I want to honor my trajectory and all the people who were here too”, she says.
“MasterChef changed my life”
O talent show it gave new meaning to Kelyn’s relationship with cooking, which, today, is the most important part of her life. She explains the space the competition has in her biography. “MasterChef changed my life, the paths of my story and my relationship with food. The program has a great influence on my decision to study nutrition and eat things that, before, I couldn’t”, he says.
“Living this here, for me, is crazy. I’m on the right path, that’s what I like to do and what I’m going to do. It’s the realization of a dream”, he completes.
Kelyn promises recovery of the Midwest in the final
If it depends on the participant, the final will be exciting until the last minute of the countdown. “I hope the audience finds a Kelyn a little more organized over time, but maybe that doesn’t happen. I think this silvering in the last few minutes, this final rush, has become a hallmark of mine, unfortunately. This is not good for my heart, but I delivered good dishes despite this difficulty”, he ponders.
Kelyn plans to bring his origins to the dishes on his final menu and exalt Midwestern ingredients. “I learned to appreciate where I came from during the program. I come from the interior of the country, from the cerrado, and I will praise regional cuisine. The fruits of the Amazon savanna, the freshwater fish… My objective on the menu is this”, he concludes. Good luck, Kelyn!
The final of the 8th season of MasterChef Brasil will be shown next Tuesday, December 14th, at 22:30h, on the Band screen. Don’t miss it!