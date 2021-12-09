MC Kevin’s Mom Rebuts MC VK Apology: ‘Go Talk to God’ | celebrities



Rio – Valquíria Nascimento, mother of MC Kevin, used social media to counter MC KV’s apology. Kevin’s friend, he was in his room the night the funkeiro fell off the balcony of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, West Side of Rio, in May and he couldn’t resist. This week, VK recorded a video about being acquitted in the case of the artist’s death.

“VK, you don’t need to ask me for forgiveness and you don’t need to come talk to me. You don’t need anything. Go talk to God! I have nothing to talk to you about. When I had to talk, you didn’t even answer me. You say you were. nervous, that I was at the police station. Can you imagine how I was the day I lost my son? That you said you were your brother, that he slept at my house, ate at my house,” began Valquíria.

Afterwards, she said that the funkeiro should ask God for forgiveness. “I don’t want to talk to you, I have nothing to talk to you about. Go live your life and ask God’s forgiveness. For me you’ll always be the one to blame. You didn’t throw Kevin out of there, but you were his friend. It was brother, as he always called you brother. And another one, you know there was an agreement, that you were at the hotel and you were to leave the other day and you didn’t go. You asked to pay for the room and he left the room to pay for your room,” he continued.

Then he said that he was responsible for inviting a luxury hostess into the room. “Who approached the girl [Bianca Dominguez] was you. You were the one who asked her to go upstairs, do you understand? Knowing he was married, that he was with his wife. For me the culprit is not who played. The culprit is the one who says he’s a friend, and he didn’t help. She didn’t stay by his side, didn’t tell him he had too much to drink or tell him to go up to his room,” he continued.

In November, the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) decided to file the case involving the artist’s death on May 16th. Kevin died when he fell from the balcony of one of the apartments and generated a commotion between the famous and the anonymous. Police concluded that the death was accidental, as there is no evidence of fighting, violent actions or crime.