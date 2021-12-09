MC Kevin’s Mom Rebuts MC VK Apology: ‘Go Talk to God’ | celebrities

MC VK and Valkyrie talk about Kevin on the networks
“VK, you don’t need to ask me for forgiveness and you don’t need to come talk to me. You don’t need anything. Go talk to God! I have nothing to talk to you about. When I had to talk, you didn’t even answer me. You say you were. nervous, that I was at the police station. Can you imagine how I was the day I lost my son? That you said you were your brother, that he slept at my house, ate at my house,” began Valquíria.
Afterwards, she said that the funkeiro should ask God for forgiveness. “I don’t want to talk to you, I have nothing to talk to you about. Go live your life and ask God’s forgiveness. For me you’ll always be the one to blame. You didn’t throw Kevin out of there, but you were his friend. It was brother, as he always called you brother. And another one, you know there was an agreement, that you were at the hotel and you were to leave the other day and you didn’t go. You asked to pay for the room and he left the room to pay for your room,” he continued.
Then he said that he was responsible for inviting a luxury hostess into the room. “Who approached the girl [Bianca Dominguez] was you. You were the one who asked her to go upstairs, do you understand? Knowing he was married, that he was with his wife. For me the culprit is not who played. The culprit is the one who says he’s a friend, and he didn’t help. She didn’t stay by his side, didn’t tell him he had too much to drink or tell him to go up to his room,” he continued.