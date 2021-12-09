Medrado vents after being cut from the final party

Fernanda Medrado, a rapper who gave up her participation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) with nine days of program, gave a vengeance after the São Paulo station announced that she and Nego do Borel will not be present at the final party with the former workers. of the edition on the next 15th.

In a post on Twitter, Medrado regretted not having been invited:

I thought I could, yes, be invited, I thought it was understandable that my psychological condition was not well enough to live the dream in its entirety at that moment. I won’t be able to be there to close this small cycle, but it is very important to me. Life goes on! Never doubt anyone’s psychological health. Everything has a reason. Fernanda Medrado

I thought I could be invited, I thought my psychological was understandable – I would be ok to live the dream in full at that moment, I will be able to be there to end this small but very important cycle for me, life that follows!

Never doubt ngm’s psychological health.?? — Medrado (@medradome) December 9, 2021

Before leaving, Medrado even explained that the pressure of the game, her fight with Rico Melquiades and the opinion of other pedestrians about her friendship with Dayane Mello were motivating her to leave the program.

Nego do Borel was expelled after being accused of vulnerable rape for sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk. During the night the two spent together, the pawn could be heard several times repelling the singer.

Outburst on social media

Later, Medrado published an audio on social networks in which he cries and lets off steam. The ex-peoa apologized to the fans for not being so present.

“Apologizing for not having the strength to record content. I swear for everything I’m trying, but it’s very difficult, especially when you have zero support. And that’s okay. You don’t ask for support, you get it. Because when you ask for it. , it’s not from the heart, it’s out of obligation and I don’t want these things in my life,” he lamented.

She also asked the fans who follow her for patience and stated that she wants to release new songs and videos.

Final straight

Splash qualified and the grand final already has a date to happen, on 12/16. The last week of the program will start eight pedestrians. The 12th out will leave the competition tomorrow as usual.

On December 13th and 14th, Monday and Tuesday, the rural reality show will have double marbles. So, instead of having a pawn eliminated, two participants will leave the square in each of the gardens. At the end of the elimination marathon, we’ll meet the four finalists.

On the 15th, Wednesday — and the day before the grand final, all the pedestrians will be reunited for the famous ‘last party’. Wanted by UOL, RecordTV has not yet commented on the dynamics of the final stretch of the edition.

According to the network, since the season premiere, on September 14, until the 83rd episode, aired last Sunday, “A Fazenda 13” was watched, at least for one minute, by 100 million and 504 thousand viewers across the country. Brazil.

