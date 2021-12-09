Metaverse cryptocurrencies ignore the BTC’s decline and are poised for a new high of up to 200%

The drop of more than 20% in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) left most investors in the cryptoactive market apprehensive about the future of the largest cryptocurrency on the market.

However, according to the analyst Mike Ermolaev, head of PR at ChangeNOW, with BTC down two conclusions were clear, the first being that altcoins recover faster than BTC and, among them, the cryptoactives linked to the metaverse and play to earn games are the big hype of the moment.

Ermolaev points out that a stock market sell-off ended up impacting the cryptocurrency market, fallowing Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) to experience the substantial losses observed over the weekend.

However, even with the subsequent recovery, the price of BTC is still down by 13% since the beginning of December, while the value of ETH has seen its value recede by about 8%. The reductions came after comments by SEC President Gary Gensler regarding cryptocurrencies, as well as around the new variant of the coronavirus.

“In addition, US President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last month, containing important clauses that could have tax consequences for cryptocurrency investors,” he said.

However, BTC investors already know that, unlike the stock exchange, in the cryptoactive market there is no Circuit Breaker to protect ‘little children’ from the bad elements and, as Ermolaev points out, Bitcoin currently has an annualized volatility of 59.32%, close to the 30-day high of 62.79% reached on December 7th..

Everything normal

The analyst points out that it is normal for the BTC to retreat after renewing a historic high and therefore, although altcoins have recovered faster than Bitcoin this still does not indicate that we are in a bear market.

“We’ve seen more severe price corrections before, like a 54% drop in ATH in May to July, so I’m still convinced this is not a bear market. BTC if the Bitcoin price drops below $31,000 (which seems very unlikely),” he points out.

According to the analyst, according to the Fibonacci retracement levels, a break above $58,400 suggests a continued upward movement and a V-shaped rebound.

“There are more milestones to come including $61K, $63K, $64K and eventually a major resistance line of $67,500, an advance that would signify the imminent new ATH,” he said.

Metaverse and altcoins on the rise

Ermolaev highlights that ETH tends to follow the same path as Bitcoin and currently has a correlation coefficient of 0.39, which is a minimum of 2 months, which means however that ETH is more independent than before.

“So this shows that ETH has already recovered its value faster than BTC and it is possible that Ether will reach a new ATH before Bitcoin does,” he said.

To illustrate his assertion, the analyst shows a graph indicating the price movements of BTC and ETH since 2017. The price of Ethereum has a close correlation with Bitcoin, but it showed even greater volatility.

However, the highlight, according to the analyst, were the cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse and play to earn games, which proved surprisingly resilient and as soon as the cryptoactives market signaled a recovery, these cryptocurrencies quickly recovered their value.

“Despite the backlash in BTC, not all tokens were negatively affected, and metaverse tokens continue to thrive,” he said.

Ermolaev highlights that the DeFi Degen Land (DDL) for example rose 76.07% as the BTC signaled a return to $50,000. Meanwhile, SMON, a token that was among the biggest gainers the week before, dropped 21.2% last week but is still 48.7% for the month.

“Neos Credits (NCR) hasn’t been as resilient and is struggling to break out of red territory and posting a weekly 30.4% drop. Even so, its incredible previous gains were enough to keep it afloat, and it’s still afloat. is up 1,031.8% from last month’s levels. VIBE is also down 14% this week, but is still 182% higher than last month,” he said.

The analyst also points out that the JADE token has decreased since December 2, falling 14% last week. However, compared to what it was two weeks ago, it is currently 12%. At last check, it was trading at $0.087403, up 2.4% in the past 24 hours.

“In addition to DDL outperforming Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, DEEPSPACE (DPS) might be worth a look at, which gained 21.5% in 7 days and is 132.2% month-to-month. InSure DeFi (SURE) and CryptoPlanes they also performed well last week. So while Bitcoin falters, keep an eye on the metaverse and altcoins,” he concludes.

