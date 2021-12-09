Microsoft offers 50% off for those who use pirated Office

Microsoft has begun implementing a new strategy to reduce the number of users using a pirated version of the Office suite content editors.

The new method does not actually block use, but involves a notification that appears in the irregular program, suggesting that a user using pirated software “may be a victim of counterfeiting” — that is, without directly accusing the person and taking into account that some of those involved may have been deceived.

On the page, the company explains that the use of illegally installed programs can expose the computer to different security threats, in addition to generating the risk of data loss and not being eligible for performance updates or updates that fix vulnerabilities.

The page with the discount offered.Source: Bleeping Computer

In addition to the notice, Microsoft offers up to 50% off an annual subscription to the Microsoft 365 service, formerly known as Office 365, which includes using the same content publishers and cloud data storage, among other benefits.

The promotion is valid only for those who receive and click on the discount and is only offered on the Family and Personal plan. With the news, the company could end up convincing some users of illegal versions of the program to migrate to the official platform.

In addition to guaranteeing a discount, the strategy can keep ordinary users away from certain dangers. Recently, one of Microsoft’s most popular software piracy programs was accused of being a source of spread for malware that steals cryptocurrencies.