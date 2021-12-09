Mileide, Aline or Solange, who should stay?

After Dynho’s victory in this week’s Farmer’s Test, Mileide, Solange and Aline are in the field. The least voted among the pawns will be eliminated this Thursday (9). Who should stay on the program? Take part in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and vote for who should stay.

2021 Farm Poll – who should stay?

VOTE FOR WHOM SHOULD LEAVE THE FARM

Who has already left Farm 2021?

The least voted name in the 2021 Farm poll for this week’s elimination will be the 12th famous person to leave the Record TV reality series for the R$1.5 million prize. Recall the elimination order for the season:

Liziane Gutierrez (26.15% of votes)

Mussunzinho (23.52% of the votes)

Erika Schneider (30.24% of votes)

Victor Pecoraro (22.82% of votes)

Lary Bottino (9.61% of votes)

Tati Quebra Barraco (15.78% of votes)

Erasmo Viana (19.91% of the votes)

Tiago Piquilo (26.87% of the votes)

Valentina Francavilla (15.38% of votes)

Gui Araújo (18.32% of the votes)

Dayane Mello (27% of votes)

How to participate in the R7 poll

The vote to define who will be eliminated is on air on R7, the official portal of Record TV. To vote in the official poll of Fazenda 2021, simply visit https://www.r7.com and then click on the Fazenda 2021 tab. The poll will be highlighted and the identification of the roceiros will also appear on the page.

After checking the name and photo of the person you want to save from this farm, just select the option, click on ‘I’m human’ and confirm your vote. It is important to wait for the message notifying that the vote was counted and will be considered in the decision of the week.

The result will be revealed on Thursday, December 9, at 10:45 pm (GMT), on Record TV and PlayPlus. Follow all partials of the 2021 Farm poll on DCI.

Grand finale will be on December 16th

The grand final of Fazenda 2021 is scheduled for next Thursday, December 16th. The program will be broadcast live, both on Record TV and PlayPlus, at 22:45 (GMT). For the final, there will only be 4 players left – which means that the next few days in the confinement will be lively and will even feature double eliminations.

The last poll of Fazenda 2021, the one that will award one of the confined with a prize of R$ 1.5 million, will open on December 14, after the last elimination of the program.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE END OF THE 2021 FARM