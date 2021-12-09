Military Police releases video and justifies banning a Corinthians fan poster to Cassio

The Military Police of the State of São Paulo commented on the case of the girl Ester, aged nine, who was prevented from entering the Neo Química Arena last Sunday with a poster for goalkeeper Cássio. The PM released images of the arrival at the site.

The Military Police’s version contradicts what was exposed by the young fan’s family last Monday. The information was released by the UOL Sport on this Wednesday.

In the video released, Ester’s mother, Priscila de Paula, arrives with a young person at the gate of the North Sector of the stadium and is informed, even at the first police blockade, that it would not be feasible to enter with the poster. As a result, both fans “dribble” the blockade and are again stopped by the PM and informed about the ban.

Young Ester’s mother tries to enter the Neo Química Arena with the object and is stopped by a policewoman and the poster is removed from her hands and placed in the trash. While Priscila argues with security, an unidentified third person removes the cardboard from the trash and tries to get through the blockade. This fan dropped the poster on the floor and a member of the Military Police tears the paper and puts it in the trash.

Security footage from Neo Química Arena shows police tearing little Ester’s poster 🎥 TV Band pic.twitter.com/0Q8y1YoFUu — It’s the People’s Team – Corinthians News (@eotimedopovo01) December 8, 2021

In a statement, the PM said “to regret that young Esther has been exported in this way by her guardians” and highlighted that “many actions of the Institution can be seen as unsympathetic, or even insensitive, however, they aim to protect the safety of all those present. at event venues” before leaving “the doors open” for society to learn about police work.

The case gained repercussions in the networks and generated some anger among Corinthians fans. Cássio recorded a video for Ester and invited her and her mother to follow a training session at CT Joaquim Grava. In addition, the archer presented the young woman with a pair of gloves and a club shirt.

See more at: Cassio and fans of Corinthians.