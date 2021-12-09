Mineiro and commentator, Bob Faria dismissed by Globo after 18 years

Bob Faria (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

the commentator



Bob Faria



, starting football games involving teams from Minas Gerais, was released from the



Globe



this Wednesday (08) after 18 years of work at the station. He will not be present in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, which will take place next Thursday (12/09). The dismissal occurs due to a reformulation in the company.

The decision came from the command of the station, with the objective of renewing the names that transmit the matches, according to what was determined by the



TV news



.



Henrique Fernandes



, who works in



SportTV



and on



Globe



as a commentator, go replace



bob



on the scales.

In the last year, this renewal movement was already taking place, for this reason Globo dismissed the former referee



Mrcio Rezende de Freitas



and hired



Janeth Archangel



as an arbitration commentator. The output information from



Bob Faria



was initially published by the journalist



Flavio Ricco



and confirmed by column sources.

“Yes, in fact I’m leaving the network. It’s been 18 very good years, but some cycles need to be fulfilled. I leave keeping my best feelings about the company and about all the friends I made and with whom I had the honor to work. It was a journey untouchable. Now there are new horizons”,



he said



bob



to



TV news



.

It’s worth remembering that he was in the



Globe



since 2003 and son of



Osvaldo Faria



, one of the greatest sports journalists in Minas Gerais history. The channel continues to be reformulated in its sports sector. In recent months, they have been the narrator



Linhares Junior



and the reporter and presenter



Alexandre Oliveira



. More departures are planned for the coming months, as a way to reduce costs and restructure the team, as reported by the portal.