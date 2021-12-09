Mineiro and commentator, Bob Faria dismissed by Globo after 18 years

reproduce
Bob Faria (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

the commentator

Bob Faria

, starting football games involving teams from Minas Gerais, was released from the

Globe

this Wednesday (08) after 18 years of work at the station. He will not be present in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, which will take place next Thursday (12/09). The dismissal occurs due to a reformulation in the company.

The decision came from the command of the station, with the objective of renewing the names that transmit the matches, according to what was determined by the

TV news

.

Henrique Fernandes

, who works in

SportTV

and on

Globe

as a commentator, go replace

bob

on the scales.

In the last year, this renewal movement was already taking place, for this reason Globo dismissed the former referee

Mrcio Rezende de Freitas

and hired

Janeth Archangel

as an arbitration commentator. The output information from

Bob Faria

was initially published by the journalist

Flavio Ricco

and confirmed by column sources.

“Yes, in fact I’m leaving the network. It’s been 18 very good years, but some cycles need to be fulfilled. I leave keeping my best feelings about the company and about all the friends I made and with whom I had the honor to work. It was a journey untouchable. Now there are new horizons”,

he said

bob

to

TV news

.

It’s worth remembering that he was in the

Globe

since 2003 and son of

Osvaldo Faria

, one of the greatest sports journalists in Minas Gerais history. The channel continues to be reformulated in its sports sector. In recent months, they have been the narrator

Linhares Junior

and the reporter and presenter

Alexandre Oliveira

. More departures are planned for the coming months, as a way to reduce costs and restructure the team, as reported by the portal.

