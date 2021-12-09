Mineiro and commentator, Bob Faria dismissed by Globo after 18 years

the commentator
Bob Faria
, starting football games involving teams from Minas Gerais, was released from the
Globe
this Wednesday (08) after 18 years of work at the station. He will not be present in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, which will take place next Thursday (12/09). The dismissal occurs due to a reformulation in the company.
The decision came from the command of the station, with the objective of renewing the names that transmit the matches, according to what was determined by the
TV news
.
Henrique Fernandes
, who works in
SportTV
and on
Globe
as a commentator, go replace
bob
on the scales.
In the last year, this renewal movement was already taking place, for this reason Globo dismissed the former referee
Mrcio Rezende de Freitas
and hired
Janeth Archangel
as an arbitration commentator. The output information from
Bob Faria
was initially published by the journalist
Flavio Ricco
and confirmed by column sources.
“Yes, in fact I’m leaving the network. It’s been 18 very good years, but some cycles need to be fulfilled. I leave keeping my best feelings about the company and about all the friends I made and with whom I had the honor to work. It was a journey untouchable. Now there are new horizons”,
he said
bob
to
TV news
.
It’s worth remembering that he was in the
Globe
since 2003 and son of
Osvaldo Faria
, one of the greatest sports journalists in Minas Gerais history. The channel continues to be reformulated in its sports sector. In recent months, they have been the narrator
Linhares Junior
and the reporter and presenter
Alexandre Oliveira
. More departures are planned for the coming months, as a way to reduce costs and restructure the team, as reported by the portal.