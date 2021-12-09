Minimum wage for families of 4 people should be R$5.9 thousand, research shows

posted on 12/08/2021 19:16 / updated on 12/08/2021 19:39

A survey by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) points out that the minimum wage needed to meet the needs of families of four people should be R$ 5,969.17, a 30% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

These data are obtained by comparing the nominal minimum wage, which is currently paid in Brazil. The metric takes into account the value of the basic food basket for a family of four — which consists of two adults and two children —, measured in capital cities, in addition to the cost of basic services such as housing, health, electricity, among others. For the calculation, Dieese takes into account the value of the most expensive basic food basket in the country.

Florianópolis had the most expensive value in November, at R$710.53 and Aracajú had the cheapest basket at R$473.26.

The November survey also shows that the minimum wage is 5.42 times higher than the minimum wage, which has been 1,100 reais since January. In addition, the price of the basic food basket increased in nine cities, especially in the North and Northeast regions.

The government announced that in 2022, the minimum wage will be readjusted by 10%, going to R$1,210 reais, in view of higher inflation projections. The readjustment of the minimum wage is made by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures inflation for families with income from 1 to 5 minimum wages, in addition to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) two years earlier.

Despite the readjustment for next year, the minimum wage tends to be below the increase in inflation in essential items, which explains part of the discrepancy with the basic values ​​calculated by Dieese.