Mobile Children’s Libraries Return to Kabul After Disappearing with Taliban Rise to Power | Look how nice it is

“I’m very happy. I’m going to go back to studying with the books I love,” says Arezo Azizi, an 11-year-old girl with a math book in her arms.
Children read books in a mobile library in Kabul that has opened its doors for the first time since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan — Photo: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP
The library “hasn’t been here for three months”, explains the girl, sitting inside the bus that has been converted into a library, trying to make herself heard amid the joyful hubbub of her classmates.
The mobile library is one of five buses rented by a local organization called Charmagzh, created by Freshta Karim, an Afghan from the British University of Oxford.
Hundreds of children in recent years have used the libraries that circulate in Kabul every day, because many schools and orphanages do not have their own library and have few resources.
But “we lost almost all sponsors after the government was taken over by the Taliban,” explains Ahmad Fahim Barakati, deputy head of the non-profit organization.
The Taliban Ministry of Education granted permission for mobile libraries to be circulated again weeks ago, but it took days to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Transport, which owns the buses, according to Barakati.
Like the children, 22-year-old librarian Ramzia Abdi Jail is visibly happy with the return of the units.
“It’s a beautiful feeling. Even because currently many schools are closed”, he recalls.
Girls’ education was particularly affected by the Taliban’s return to power, as millions of girls across the country were marginalized from secondary education in public schools.
At the moment, only a part of the girls in the country can attend the classes and with the condition that they are non-mixed groups, a situation that has generated concern and international criticism.
The Taliban says they first want to ensure “safe” conditions for the girls to be able to return to school.
“We have street children and I love taking care of them because they don’t have the opportunity to go to school. We have Islamic books, we have history books in English and Dari, coloring books and games,” says Jail.
Charmaghz has enough funds to keep mobile libraries running for about a month, according to Barakati.
“We are raising funds on online platforms and I hope we have enough sponsors and donors” to keep them active beyond that time, he said.