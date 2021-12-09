Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870, 12 GB RAM is better up to R$ 3000 – Everything in Technology

Looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone in Brazil in the R$3,000 range? In this case, our team recommends the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which has good technical data and construction. And today, you have a special discount for R$2991 in cash or R$3324 in up to 12 installments!

About its features, Motorola Edge 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.7 inch OLED screen. The display offers excellent quality for playing videos and brings out vivid and intense colors. There is also support for a 144 Hz refresh rate for much more fluid use. In addition, it has IP52 certification that protects it from water and dust.

See too:

In terms of hardware, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro works with the powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. With this processor, the smartphone can perform any activity without any slowdowns or crashes. In addition, there are 12GB of RAM memory, 128GB of internal space and Android 11 operating system ready to use.

Screen: 2400 x 1080 pixels 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

2400 x 1080 pixels 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certified, digital scanner on the side

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certified, digital scanner on the side Operational system: Android 11

In a special promotion this Monday, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro sells for R$2991 in cash or R$3324 in up to 12 installments. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the indicated price: