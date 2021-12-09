Motorola Edge X30 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Under Display Camera and More

At an event held this Thursday morning (9), Lenovo announced the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. We are talking about the Motorola Edge X30. The device first arrives on the Chinese market and brings a series of specifications worthy of a true high-end. In addition, the manufacturer is also making available a variant with 60 MP front camera under the display, something new in your catalog. So, without further ado, check out the new Motorola flagship with us.





Motorola

07 Dec



Motorola

06 Dec

Display and design

Starting with the display, we have the 6.7-inch OLED panel. It brings FHD+, HDR10+ resolution, support for 144 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling that reaches 576 Hz. For a good multimedia experience, there is stereo sound with Dolby Atmos certification. The Motorola Edge X30’s design follows the standard established by the manufacturer, with the camera module in the upper corner and the brand logo in the center.

cameras

At its event, Motorola also highlighted that the Edge X30 lives up to its top-of-the-line title by housing a 60 MP front-facing camera under its display. In the variant without this new feature, we have the traditional hole and the same sensor. The device’s OLED panel manages to erase the pixels covering the image sensor and this makes the light reach the camera. The rear camera set is formed by two 50 MP sensors, the secondary being a wide-angle. Finally, although it is not mentioned, the third lens of the set is a macro with 2 MP. This smartphone is capable of recording videos in resolution up to 8K, has night mode and brings a series of automatic adjustments for photos in different environments.

technical specifications

Announced as the world’s first smartphone with Snapragon 8 Gen 1, the Motorola Edge X30 managed to reach the milestone of 1 million points on the AnTuTu platform. This was greatly celebrated by the manufacturer during the event held today. This processor must work in conjunction with 8GB or 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. To ensure good autonomy, we have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 68W, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MyUI 3.0 interface. The smartphone has a 5G connection, digital reader, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band WiFi, NFC and Ready For 3.0 mode with improvements to turn the smartphone into a full-featured desktop.

Motorola Edge X30

6.7 inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with and without hole + 144 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM (LPDDR5)

128GB or 256GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1)

60 MP front camera

Rear Camera: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor 2 MP macro lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode

5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging

Android 12 running under MyUI 3.0

Price and availability