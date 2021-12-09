Mouth of lava from the volcano opens on the door of a house in La Palma

The appearance of a new lava emission point, 800 meters south of the main area, surprised scientists last week. The fissure ejecting magma has traveled a destructive path over a previously unaffected area in the Las Manchas neighborhood of Las Palmas. The new mouth of the Cumbre Vieja volcano opened the ground at the door of an ash-covered house.

The image was captured on video by a drone and shared on the El Paso City Council’s YouTube profile. The fissure contained a very fluid lava, hot and possibly deeper. The lava advanced at high speed at about 600 meters per hour into the area south of the Sierra del Cogote that protected the urban core of El Corazoncillo.

The house in the image was later destroyed by the lava river, which washed away the residence located inside the exclusion zone. The owner of the house, named Amanda, lived on the site before the eruption with her partner and children.

Do you imagine that a volcan, the source of emission (as the experts call them), suddenly appears in the puerta de tu casa? Pues so happened on the slopes of volcan de la Palma 1-Dic-2021. Compare it with the photo opening the hilo, taken just a month ago. pic.twitter.com/oH4QB1Hx4T — Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) December 1, 2021

State of the emission mouth that opened on the 25th of November and of the one that ran with a paste of lava. The direction of the crack is N80ºE #IGME_CSIC #EruptionLaPalma pic.twitter.com/ffhV6Ro1XV — Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (@IGME1849) December 4, 2021

The house, as well as the Las Manchas cemetery that was also destroyed, was almost a symbol of resistance in the two months of the eruption. Amanda tells of the pain and anguish she felt when she saw that mouth at the base opened the door to her house. “The mouth of the volcano appeared in front of the house, but I don’t know what state it is in. In the videos, you could see smoke from above and even inside”, he explains.

We have been observing the situation from the mouth that emitted lava on the slopes of Cumbre Vieja 🌋 that emerged from the door of a house. #EruptionLaPalma pic.twitter.com/Xw6QgHfasC — 🏳️‍🌈Rubén López 🇪🇸 (@rubenlodi) December 7, 2021

Amanda, her partner, her baby and a 3-year-old son lived for seven years, where today there is only a sea of ​​lava and a huge amount of ash emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano. “They never let us fetch anything,” he said.

The lava flow that emerged in the last few hours west of Montaña Cogote destroyed 60 buildings in just 36 hours. The eruption remains active west of the main cone with lava flowing through a volcanic tube. Magma moves west over previously blocked areas and hits previously unaffected areas.

The magnitude of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, which began on September 19, has been raised from VEI-2 to VEI-3 in the last month. The decision to raise the explosion’s explosive index came after it was discovered that 10 million cubic meters of pyroclastic material had already been emitted.

In volcanology, there is a scale known as the Volcanic Explosivity Index (IEV-VEI), which is an indicator of the size and explosiveness of eruptions. It records the amount (volume) of material a volcano expels and the height of the erupting cloud. The IEV-VEI scale ranges from 0 to 8, but it is logarithmic, meaning that an increase of 1 in the scale represents a 10 times more powerful explosion.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja could be part of the Taburiente volcano.

The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585. It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. The eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the nearby island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.