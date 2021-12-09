MPF sues Sikêra, asks for R$10 million for scolding gay bastards | Gabriel Perline

Paulo Vito Sikêra Jr. enters the MPF’s crosshairs for cursing gay bastards live on RedeTV!

Sikêra Jr. returned to swearing at gays as “disgraceful scum” on her show on RedeTV! and again came under the scrutiny of the Federal Public Ministry, which sued the presenter of the National Alert and asked for compensation of R$ 10 million for moral damages to the entire LGBTQIA+ community. The action was filed on Wednesday (7), in Porto Alegre (RS).

On the November 26 show, Sikêra gathered her program assistants and lined them up to sing a song referring to gays as a disgraced scum. All this because he was irritated by the comic in which the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, turns out to be bisexual and is shown kissing another character in a cartoon.

In music, he even associates members of the LGBTQIA+ community with the crime of pedophilia, and says that gays are responsible for taking away the innocence of children.

Sikêra is not the only defendant in the lawsuit, signed by Enrico Rodrigues de Freitas and Fabiano de Moraes, both state attorneys. They put RedeTV! as equally responsible for the fact, since it has 44 affiliated stations and 600 retransmitters throughout the Brazilian territory, expanding not only the reach of the prejudiced message, but also the profits it obtained with ads because of it.

The third defendant in the process is the Federal Union, accused by the Public Ministry of turning a blind eye to the dissemination of prejudice on the part of the presenter, when it should oversee the use of the public concession, which should never serve as a space for the propagation of hate messages.

In addition to the R$ 10 million required by the MPF, RedeTV! withdraw the entire November 26 program from social networks and the official website and a condemnation of Sikêra to retract, forcing him to use exactly the same air time to apologize for his mistake.

Also asks for RedeTV! and the Federal Union implement measures and mechanisms for prevention and inspection of constitutional rights and principles, preventing new offenses against the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as campaigns against racial discrimination and against members of the minority affected by the presenter, to be shown even on the same time as the National Alert.

The column will save you, dear reader, from seeing the video in which Sikêra commits the atrocity on her show. But read the lyrics of the song to get a sense of the huge nonsense he forced his team to sing and dance live:

“The world is messed up, it’s upside down, the girl’s bathroom can go male. Now Superman is melting the ring. And Santa Claus was also on the scene. But the intention of this bastard is to take away innocence of our kids. Don’t come up with this talk of ideology. You’re going to get screwed over there with your pedophilia.” Unfortunate.