Multimarket managers are unanimously betting on a 1.5-point rise in the Selic this Wednesday, to 9.25% per year

(Shutterstock)

The Central Bank should raise the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points this Wednesday (8), to 9.25% per year – the highest level since 2017. The expectation is unanimous among investors, which would imply the seventh consecutive increase of the base interest rate.

This is shown by a survey carried out by the XP fund team with 34 macro multimarket strategy managers over Monday (6) and Tuesday (7).

Today’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, is the last one in 2021 – and for managers, the cycle of high interest rates continues into next year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the survey, 55% of managers believe the cycle will end at the March meeting, while another 38% believe the cycle will extend into the second quarter of 2022.

Expectations for the Selic rate at the end of the cycle range from 10.25% to 13.00% per year.

With the end of the year just around the corner, this month’s survey collected the projections of the consulted houses for economic variables, such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation and exchange rates.

The scenario presented brings inflation expectations of 5.20% for 2022 – still above the 3.25% target for the year – and an economic growth of only 0.20%. For the dollar, the median estimate is R$ 5.60 in December 2022.

According to BC’s most recent Focus report, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should rise 5.02% in 2022 and the economy should expand by 0.51%. For the exchange rate, estimates point to the dollar traded at R$ 5.55 in December.

Allocation of portfolios

Differently from previous surveys, the survey of this Copom meeting showed that a consensus is beginning to emerge, in the positioning of funds, for market directions.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the interest rate market, for example, the share of managers who bet on the fall of future interest rates grew from 21% to 50%. In exchange, there was an increase in the number of managers without directional positions in the dollar against the real.

In the stock market, the number of managers betting on the rise of the Brazilian stock market increased and is now at 45%.

The following participated in the survey: Absolute, Ace Capital, ARX, ASA Investments, Asset 1, AZ Quest, Bahia Asset, Blue Line, BTG Pactual, Canvas, Claritas, Gap Asset, Garde, Gauss Capital, Genoa Capital, Greenbay Investimentos, Grimper Capital, Ibiuna, Itaú Asset, JGP, Kairós, Macro Capital, Novus, Occam, Opportunity, Pacifico, Perservera, SulAmérica, Truxt, Ventor, Vinci Partners, Vinland, Vista Capital and XP Asset.

Want to get out of savings? In a free course, XP’s fixed income specialist shows how to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

Related