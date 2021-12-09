Multishow 2021 Award: Marília Mendonça is honored and family receives a trophy; see list of winners | Song

Marília Mendonça was one of the recipients of the Multishow 2021 Award, which took place this Wednesday (8). On stage, Ivete Sangalo, Iza and Luisa Sonza sang some of the artist’s hits.

In addition, the countrywoman was elected singer of the year, a category that competed alongside Iza, Ivete Sangalo, Luísa Sonza and Anitta, after the plane crash that caused the death of Marília at 26, in November.

Dona Ruth and João Gustavo, mother and brother of Marília Mendonça, and Wander Oliveira, the singer’s manager, were responsible for taking the stage and receiving the trophy in the artist’s name.

“It is a reason of great honor to be here representing my daughter today. To thank all of you for the affection of all of you, the affection of Brazil and the world with her, with us, with our prayers. We remain strong because we can share this pain with you . And to dedicate this award to the herd of fans, who she has always loved and we still do,” Ruth said, then passing the microphone to her son.

“Marília wanted to see everyone happy. Everyone who is here today, I’m sure they were able to share some experience with Marília, some teaching, and I know you keep that in your heart,” stated João Gustavo.

The award, which was led by Iza and Tatá Werneck, also featured a tribute to Paulo Gustavo. The comedian has presented the awards several times and died from Covid-19, aged 42, in May.

MARILATECA: G1 Special dives into all the songs written and sung by the singer

Another honoree of the night was Cassia Eller. Chico Chico, son of the artist, sang the song “Mãe” at the event, marking the 20th anniversary of the singer’s death.

The night also featured musical numbers by Ivete Sangalo and Carlinhos Brown, Barões da Pisadinha, Emicida, Juliette, Duda Beat, Marina Sena, Juliette, Luísa Sonza, among other artists.

The list of winners included singer Anitta and the duo Israel and Rodolffo, taking home two trophies each. Marina Sena, Luan Santana and Lagum are also among the awardees.

