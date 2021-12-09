Municipality of Rio already considers that the increase in influenza cases constitutes an epidemic

RIO — The city of Rio already considers that the increase in cases of influenza configures a flu epidemic in the city. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health Daniel Soranz to GLOBO. To help with care, the municipality will ask the Ministry of Health to reactivate the beds in the network and the emergency room at Bonsucesso Hospital, closed since the fire in the unit in 2020.

Data from the Covid-19 Panel of the city of Rio show how cases of people with flu symptoms have skyrocketed in recent weeks. In epidemiological week 45 (November 7th to 13th), 12,036 people began to have mild flu symptoms in the city. Already in week 48 (November 28 to December 4), 30,407 people had the onset of flu symptoms, a 153% increase from four weeks earlier. Last week’s data, however, should still increase over the next few days.

The Ministry of Health defines flu syndrome cases as those in which the patient reports at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory disorders or taste disorders.

The beginning of November, in fact, was the last moment of reduction of cases of flu-like illness in the city, which, since then, registers increases every week. Along with the increase in people with flu symptoms, the number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the city is on the rise. The test is indicated precisely to rule out the coronavirus, as the symptoms are similar.

At this moment, the positivity rate for Covid tests in Rio is close to 0%. Currently, 24 people are hospitalized with the disease throughout the city’s public health system.

Serious cases of flu pass those of Covid

At the end of November, the number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) caused by influenza in the municipality of Rio exceeded the number of serious cases caused by Covid-19. This is what the city’s health information data, available on the municipal Tabnet, filtered by GLOBO point out.

In epidemiological week 47, which ran from the 21st to the 27th of last month, the city registered 36 cases of SRAG by influenza and 25 by Covid-19. The number of occurrences of SARS by influenza in this period was four times higher than in the previous epidemiological week, when nine cases were registered.

Moving average rose 2,647% in population

The number of influenza cases in UPAs in the state of Rio rose from 173, in the week of 15 to 20 November, on the moving average for all age groups, to 4,752.7, between 4 and 6 December, causing a growth of 2,647%. Among children, in the same period, the moving average of attendances increased from 46.6 to 996, an increase of 2,037%. Among adults, the number jumped from 126.5 to 3,756 calls per day — a growth of 2,869% in the moving average. The records of assistance provided in the Red Rooms of the UPAs to more serious patients grew at a lower rate: 36%, going from 17.3 to 23.6 cases in the aforementioned periods. The data were released on Wednesday by the State Department of Health (SES).

Service and testing center

This is an indication of the outbreak that the municipality is experiencing, which has already forced the State Department of Health (SES) to set up war tents in the Emergency Care Units (UPA) to assist in serving the population and led to the Municipal Secretariat of Health (SMS) to inaugurate this Wednesday, in Vila Olímpica in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone, a service and testing center. With vaccine stocks depleted, the city of Rio should receive more doses per donation from São Paulo, as announced by Mayor Eduardo Paes.

Official figures for the period may still increase, as the case-count criterion used in the data, the epidemiological week in which symptoms first appeared, is slower to update, although it offers a more accurate picture of the epidemiological context.

Outbreak or epidemic?

Also according to Tabnet, there are 155 cases of SRAG under investigation in the city. The laboratory diagnosis of these episodes could end up tipping the balance again towards Covid-19. However, for researcher Leonardo Bastos, from the Covid-19 BR Observatory, the chances of this happening are small, since the state of Rio is currently experiencing what, in his opinion, could already be called a flu epidemic.

— There is no cutoff point to determine the boundary between the outbreak and the epidemic in this case, but since the wave has already spread throughout the entire city and other municipalities, I would say that it is an influenza epidemic. If we were not in the pandemic (from Covid-19), what we are experiencing now would be seen as a very serious thing – he says.

The specialist clarifies that influenza has a transmission rate lower than that of Covid-19, which reinforces the seriousness of the situation, because, even with a slower propagation, the virus has an accelerated evolution, which mainly indicates , the consequences of the low vaccination coverage recorded in the last campaign.

— The vast majority of influenza cases are of flu-like illness, that is, a mild case. The greater the number of SARS cases (or severe cases) reported, the greater the number of mild cases — he points out.

Between epidemiological weeks 46 and 47, the number of weekly cases of SARS reported in the city, whether by Covid-19, influenza or any other etiologic agent, rose from 274 to 302 — an increase of 10%.

Of the 302 episodes recorded in the last reference period, 67 have an undetermined cause, that is, they were not tested, had an inconclusive result in laboratory tests or even had a negative diagnosis for the pathogens for which they were tested, requiring further analysis. According to Bastos, part of these cases may be influenza, because they were false negative in exams or tested outside the positive window of the disease — a period in which the virus is detectable by the tests.

Data from Fiocruz’s InfoGripe platform, of which Bastos is one of the creators, show that Rio has not experienced an influenza outbreak of this magnitude since 2019, when the circulation of the virus also increased sharply in São Paulo. A similar picture emerged in 2016, when both states experienced an influenza epidemic.

network overloaded

The flu outbreak in the city of Rio de Janeiro has led hundreds of people, daily, to wander through health units in search of care. Currently, 14 people are hospitalized with the disease in the city.

This Wednesday morning, the Municipal Health Department opened a care and testing center in the Complexo do Alemão Olympic Village, in the North Zone. In less than an hour, more than 200 people had received care with symptoms of the disease. One, in critical condition, had to be taken by ambulance to the UPA in the favela complex. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the stock of vaccines against influenza in the state is depleted.

Gari Carlos Henrique Mota, 58, lives in the town known as Alvorada, in Alemão. For almost a week he says he has a lot of pain in his body, fever and cough. This Wednesday morning, accompanied by his wife, Carlos Henrique was taken to the Alemão Olympic Village. Unable to walk and breathe, he had to be transferred to an Emergency Room.

“He can’t stand breathing or walking.” He is coughing and with a lot of pain in his lungs. They diagnosed him with the flu. As he is not well, they are removing him – said Ana Maria Cardoso Barros, 45, Carlos’ wife.

The nursing technician Regina Célia dos Santos Freitas, 60, lives in Fazendinha, in Alemão. She has been experiencing flu symptoms for more than 24 hours. This Wednesday morning, she sought care at the Zilda Arnns Family Clinic. She was instructed to look for the Sports Village.

– I’m feeling a lot of pain. I have a fever of almost 40 degrees and a lot of coughing. I went to Zilda Arnns and they told me I came here. This is total disregard for people’s health – he highlighted.

tents also in the past

Previous epidemics in the capital have already led the city to set up services parallel to emergencies to meet the demand of patients. In 2009, the high number of people infected with H1N1 led the city of Rio to set up service centers. The municipal administration at the time also set up information posts about swine flu throughout the city.

Donation of vaccines

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced through his Twitter profile the donation of 400,000 doses of flu vaccine to the city of Rio de Janeiro. In the short message, he says that the transfer will be made later this week. The influenza outbreak led the city to expand vaccination to the entire population, from 6 months of age onwards. Mayor Eduardo Paes thanked for the shipment to be received.