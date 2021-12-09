Murilo Huff vents about missing Marília Mendonça and receives support from Maraisa | celebrities



Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff – Internet reproduction

Rio – After resuming his schedule of in-person concerts, Murilo Huff used his social networks, at dawn this Wednesday (8), to share an outburst about the lack he feels for Marília Mendonça, who died after suffering a plane accident last month . The singer’s ex-boyfriend also mentioned producer Henrique Ribeiro and the artist’s uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who were also victims of the tragedy.

“Another show concluded with the grace of God! Thank you, Unaí”, he began quoting the city of Minas Gerais where he performed this Tuesday. “I’m fine! It’s just a vent: there are times when I miss you a lot… Marília, Henrique and Boy [apelido que usava com Abicieli], you are sorely missed! It’s very strange to know that we won’t see each other again… Not here, not now,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

The singer also spoke about the challenge that is to move forward after the death of the queen of suffering, with whom he had little Léo, almost 2 years old. “I’m trying hard to be strong and be the best for whoever stayed, but sometimes it sucks…”, completed Murilo. In addition to messages of support from fans, the artist also received a special message from Maraisa, singer of the duo with Maiara and close friend of Marília: “Força, friend”, commented in one of the posts.

another show concluded with the grace of God! Thank you Unai — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 8, 2021

strength friend — Maraisa (@Maraisa) December 8, 2021