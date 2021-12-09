Named as an affair of Carla Diaz, SP councilor makes a comment on the web and fans speculate dating: ‘Great woman’

São Paulo councilor Felipe Becari has been named as the new affair of actress Carla Diaz. In his first term in the legislature of São Paulo, he made a comment on his social networks and fans soon began to speculate the relationship between the two. In the publication, Becari mentions that “beside a great man there is a great woman, and vice versa”.

“As the poet already said… ‘beside every great man there is also a great woman’, and vice versa. All these messages remain in return for all the affection I received from you these days. Life continues to be beautiful for those who know how to live !” appears in an excerpt from his web post.

Fans, then, began to speculate the relationship between the two, mentioning that the excerpt of the text would be in reference to the actress. “Take care of Carlinha, she deserves only good things! She is wonderful, a golden girl! Make her very happy!”, commented a fan. “I want a picture in the feed of this great woman,” said another, adding an image of Carla Diaz.

Carla Diaz Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

“Felipe, come back here. So I shipped it right? How proud of my babies. I wish all the happiness in the world for you two, and that good things keep happening. There! Now I’m with a warm heart here “, is also contained in a message tender.

It is worth remembering that Carla Diaz recently moved to an apartment in São Paulo, in the Jardins district, an upscale area of ​​the capital. She even did an open house for a few at the time; Felipe was present. The two also follow each other on social media. The two were also caught at a dinner last month.

Felipe Becari Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Felipe Becari Photo: Reproduction – Instagram