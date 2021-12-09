Negotiation advances and Cruzeiro takes another step to hire top scorer for the B Series – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Lucas Gabriel Cardoso/Brusque FC Edu scored 17 goals and helped Brusque to remain in the Serie B of the Brasileirão

Cruzeiro’s interest in forward Edu, from Brusque, gains another chapter this Wednesday (8). The celestial club, according to Itatiaia, sent an official proposal to the Santa Catarina team and took an important step in the fight to hire the top scorer for the 2021 Series B.

According to information gathered by the report, the directors of Brusque met this afternoon to discuss the matter and impose some conditions to close the deal. Among these, payment in cash, even if there is some discount in the amount of the contractual fine, currently stipulated at something around R$ 1.2 million.

Edu scored 17 goals in Serie B this year and attracted the attention of other clubs. The celestial interest pleases the player, who would already have a salary agreement with Fox. The striker’s contract with Brusque runs until November 2022.

This Wednesday afternoon, Edu posted a cryptic message on Twitter. The player used two emojis — animated social networking stickers — one with a pen and paper, and the other suggesting a prayer (thank you).

