Nélio from Nos Tempos do Imperador, actor needed to be a waiter to get out of the red · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, João Pedro Zappa has his first great character in soap operas in the skin of Nélio, an affectionate advisor who falls in love with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and forms with her one of the most beloved couples in the plot. Until then, the actor had a more film-oriented trajectory, with his greatest success personified in the feature Gabriel ea Montanha (2017). Despite the success in the six o’clock plot, he already had to face some setbacks: right after the film, he lost his job and went to work as a waiter.

“In our profession as an actor, we are subject to facing a quarry”, he points out in an interview with TV news. At the time, Zappa had been cast in the novel Jogo da Memória, by Lícia Manzo. With the shelving of production, he had to look for other ways to earn money.

I got to catch a movie at the end of the year, I was able to pay the bills for December, but January is already in the red. I started working for my sister as a waiter, I even worked for Miguel Ribas [chef de cozinha]. I served dinner for him, served at a Thai restaurant service. I was a good waiter, I stayed for four months.

The interpreter even had plans to travel to Europe to work as a waiter in Portugal. It so happens that, in the meantime, Gabriel and the Mountain entered the list of films that would be shown at the Cannes festival. Therefore, Zappa traveled to France and even set up a scheme in which he would amend the event with his trip to Portugal.

“I was there in the south of France. Then the phone rings for me”, he recalls. It was an invitation for the actor to join the cast of the super series Os Dias Eram Assim (2017). “From then on, I never stopped working. Everything was fine. I think life itself took care of this care,” he says.

His performance in Gabriel and the Mountain, in fact, was what yielded the current role of Zappa on television, since one of the authors of Nos Tempos do Imperador, Thereza Falcão, watched the film and was impressed with the boy’s performance.

“Gabriel and the Mountain was very important to me. It was the work that made my debut in soap operas at such a high level”, emphasizes the actor. At the same time, he confesses that he took a little fright when he started recording the soap opera, because of the rhythm so different from what he was used to.

At Gabriel and the Mountain we filmed one, two scenes a day. It was another rhythm. Even when I was doing series like Reality Z [da Netflix], there was one day when we filmed 67 shots in one day, but there were three scenes. In the telenovela I managed to do 25 scenes in one day, what I had done the most so far was eight. From eight to 25 is a scare. At the same time it’s a super exercise, and I was feeling mature enough to face this rock.

Fortunately for the actor, he had a scene partner who helped him navigate this new universe well: Daphne Bozaski. Together, the two became major highlights of the series and fell in the liking of spectators such as the couple Nélio and Dolores.

“When I arrived, I didn’t know Daphne and she didn’t know me, but we hit it off right away. She went back to São Paulo, would only come back later. I started recording. Then came the pandemic. Even so, before her. going in, we talked to each other. When we started working together, it intensified. We built a relationship of actors and friends, because we ended up becoming very friends,” says Zappa.

We always did it very diligently, with great affection. With Daphne on my side, everything went more smoothly. We used to talk to each other the day before: ‘Tomorrow will be pulled’. We talked, played the scenes on the phone, sometimes made a video call. We were always very close together.

In addition to the harmony between the performers, Zappa also sees the way the romantic couple’s story was constructed as an explanation for their success. “There are several issues they have to deal with, steps they need to go through to get closer and stay together. That was very vibrant for the audience to see. To see this relationship slowly gaining wings, strength, solidity”, says the actor.

“People want to see [o casal], is filling people lovingly. I feel this for the returns that come to us. It’s all very nice, there are people who do detailed analysis about the relationship between the two, that’s really cool. I hadn’t lived it so hard, it’s all very new to me. I’m very happy for all this recognition”, he adds.

And now that he has entered the world of telenovelas, João Pedro Zappa does not intend to stop anytime soon. “Being successful in a soap opera is a huge validation of our work in Brazil. It’s really nice to follow this response from the public. But what I would like most is to continue with the diversified work fronts”, he concludes.

