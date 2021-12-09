Nenê, from Vasco, makes “great goal” at a popular window in the street in Paris and drives the French crazy | Vasco

A day after being the guest of honor in the game between PSG and Brugges, for the Champions League, Nenê continues to cause in Paris. On vacation at Vasco, after Serie B, the midfielder went viral in a video, this Wednesday, when he hit the ball in a small window on a street in Paris. The player celebrated with the fans, who went crazy with the Brazilian’s “goal” ( see the video above ).

After the goal, Nenê ran out and hugged the fans. Many of them, children, shouted the Brazilian’s name.

The place is known and is called “Lucarne d’Évry”, after a young man, who managed to fix the small hole and went viral on the internet. Since then it is common for people to go to the place trying to hit the ball in the window.

Nenê greets Messi before PSG vs. Brugge — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

PSG idol, the team he played for between 2010 and 2012, was honored before the game against Brugges, on Tuesday. He was on the lawn at the Parque dos Príncipes before the kickoff of the match against the Belgians and participated in a live on the French club’s social media. He also got a special compliment from Lionel Messi and chatted for a few minutes with the Argentine ace.